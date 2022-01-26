BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team extended its winning streak Tuesday night with an overtime victory over Nooksack Valley.
The Tigers won their sixth straight game, 84-74, and improved to 8-4 in the Northwest Conference and 10-4 overall.
The Pioneers had no answer for Burlington-Edison's Zach Watson. He finished with 33 points, 27 coming after halftime.
The Tigers’ Bennett Howe scored 16 points, Rex Wilson added 12 and Connor Anderson finished with 10.
La Conner Braves 54,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 51
FRIDAY HARBOR — La Conner coach CJ Woods returned to his alma mater and the Braves came away with the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
"Huge game," the coach said. "We won by three and it came down to the end. It was fun to coach against my old teammate. We’ve got some momentum and are playing together."
The game was close throughout as the Braves held a slim 23-22 lead at halftime.
Miles Sidzyik led La Conner in scoring with 17 points. Isaiah Price finished with 15 points while Mason Wilson scored 13.
La Conner improved to 3-3 in league and 5-8 overall.
Darrington Loggers 35,
Concrete Lions 32
DARRINGTON — Free throws down the stretch proved to be the difference in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
"We had a six-point lead with about 4 minutes left in the game, but were unable to capitalize from the line," said Concrete coach Levi Stewart. "In the fourth quarter, we went 2-for-12 from the line."
Adam Culver led Concrete in scoring with 15 points.
The Lions are 0-8 in league and 2-12 overall.
MV Christian Hurricanes 84,
Orcas Island Vikings 55
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes made the most of the trip to the island with the Northwest 1B/2B League win.
Julian Pedrosa led the Hurricanes with 23 points. Nick Wyatt finished with 15, Billy DeJong 12 and Liam Millenaar 10.
"We got exceptional play from our bigs," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Nick, Billy and Liam were huge in the paint tonight."
The Hurricanes also played solid defense.
"We were also able to create some easy buckets off turnovers," the coach said, “with Julian making some timely 3's, we were definitely hitting on all cylinders tonight. The boys had a lot of fun."
The Hurricanes improved to 6-1 in league and 10-3 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 81,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 35
DEMING — Anacortes improved to 4-7 in the Northwest Conference and 6-7 overall.
"The boys are starting to build a little momentum," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Playing harder and smarter."
Braden Thomas led the Seahawks in scoring with 18 points while Gabe Eilertson scored 12 and Cameron Berow finished with 10.
Girls' Basketball
MV Christian Hurricanes 60,
Orcas Island Vikings 25
EASTSOUND — A massive second quarter gave the Hurricanes more than enough breathing room in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian outscored the Vikings 30-1 in the second quarter and led 43-5 at the half.
"Our trap (defense) and some great shooting by Caitlin VanderKooy and finishing moves by Kylee Russell led to the lopsided halftime score," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog.
Russell led the Hurricanes in scoring with 15 points, Vander Kooy finished with 14 and Allie Heino scored 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.
Mount Vernon Christian is 6-1 in league and 11-2 overall.
La Conner Braves 105,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 23,
FRIDAY HARBOR — The second-ranked Braves reached triple digits for the second consecutive game and topped 100 points for the third time this season in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Sarah Cook led a roster's worth of scorers to reach double figures for the Braves with 27 points. Ellalee Wortham tallied 21 points while Ellie Marble finished with 19, Josie Harper 18 and Rachel Cram 13.
"Good ball movement led to great shots, and our pressure defense created many turnovers, which turned into transition points," said La Conner coach Scott Novak.
The Braves improved to 8-0 in league and 14-1 overall.
Darrington Loggers 38,
Concrete Lions 18
CONCRETE — The Lions struggled to score in the Northwest 1B/2B League encounter.
Three Concrete players scored in the game with Payton Dickinson and Ashley Parker each scoring eight points. Parker also had 13 rebounds and five steals.
The Lions are 0-9 in league and 3-12 overall.
