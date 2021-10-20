BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team won its fifth consecutive game Tuesday night, beating Anacortes 2-0.
The Tigers are 13-1 while the Seahawks are 7-2-3.
"We battled and continued to learn that we can in fact distribute well against a highly ranked Burlington team," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. "We had several shot opportunities and many of our young players gained crucial experience."
Morgan White scored on an unassisted put-back in the 10th minute.
Anacortes goalkeeper Claire Schnabel stopped the initial breakaway shot, however, the ball ricocheted away and White was in the right place at the right time.
"Morgan showed great tenacity to follow the play and put herself in the right spot to slot it home," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
In the second half, Nyomie Schwetz put the Tigers up 2-0 when she took a pass from Renee Wargo and scored from the top of the 18-yard box.
"Claire had several beautiful saves and Sammy Dziminowicz, our center back, had an outstanding game," Hanson said.
The coach also highlighted the play of Morgan Berard and Erin Kennedy, saying they worked tirelessly to defend and distribute as central midfielders.
Kira MacKay netted the shutout in goal for Burlington-Edison.
"Overall, it was a high-quality game by two strong teams that are looking forward to the playoffs next week," Kuttel said.
Lakewood Cougars 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs had the lead midway through the second half, but couldn't hold it.
"It’s unfortunate to have the last 20 minutes go the way that they did," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "We had players filling in different positions today and the team was able to produce many opportunities for us."
Rylan Kononen had a strong left-footed strike to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
"Although the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, the girls played a well-possessed game and are improving in our attack," Sakuma said.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-11.
La Conner Braves 1,
Sultan Turks 0
LA CONNER — Delaney Cobbs scored as the Braves won for the first time this season.
La Conner is 1-5.
Boys’ Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes' Matthew Rutz advanced to the championship match before losing 6-3, 6-3 to Zach Chai of Sehome.
That loss came on the heels of a hard-fought semifinal victory over Archbishop Murphy's Cole Balen, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
In doubles, the Anacortes team of Bridger Wakely and Sawyer Nichols lost their semifinal match 6-4, 6-4 to a duo from Bellingham, then earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over a pair from Archbishop Murphy.
Rutz and the team of Wakely and Nichols will continue in the tournament Wednesday.
The other three Skagit County singles players still alive Tuesday — Donovan Hendrickson and Cobe Betz of Burlington-Edison and Sedro-Woolley's Jacob Jepperson — saw their season's come to an end.
Girls' Volleyball
Concrete Lions 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
CONCRETE — The Lions got their second win of the season with the sweep of the Wolverines.
Concrete won 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 to improve to 2-10.
Hayley Daniels was perfect for Concrete from behind the service line, going 15-for-15. She also had 14 assists.
Ashley Parker was 10-for-10 serving with three aces to go along with 15 assists and 13 kills, while Carlen Herz had seven blocks and seven kills, Payton Dickinson five blocks and six kills, and Kayleigh Collins 12 digs.
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Braves kept their record perfect at 13-0 with the win over the Wolves.
Grace Academy Eagles 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had a rough go of it against as the visiting Eagles.
Game scores were 25-9, 25-10, 26-24 as the Hurricanes fell to 4-8.
Mount Vernon Christian had only five kills in the match.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs lost to fall to 0-11.
