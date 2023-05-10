SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Northwest 2A District Tournament game between Burlington-Edison and Anacortes saw the teams battle through regulation as well as a pair of golden-goal overtimes without a score Tuesday night.
The Tigers eventually put the ball into the back of the net in the eighth round of the shootout, securing a 1-0 victory that sets up a loser-out game against Lynden (9-5-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Jordan Gomez, Iver Light, Kounosuke Wilcox, Diego De La Torre, Ivan Garcia, Luca Lopez, and Cannon Cook all converted goals in the shootout for the Tigers (9-8).
Ivan Garcia made two saves of Anacortes penalty shots, the second of which turned out to be the game decider.
"The fact the penalty kick shootout went eight players deep just showed how evenly both teams played," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay.
"Both teams attacked with tenacity in the overtimes, but they were over before we knew it and went to penalty kicks. Penalty kicks aren’t really the greatest way to settle a game that was so competitive. I’ve been on both the winning and the losing sides in these shootouts, and I give all the credit in the world to Anacortes for coming in with a great game plan, executing it, and playing very well."
Anacortes finished 5-9-4.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 0
SHORELINE — The Bulldogs clinched a state berth on Aaron Diaz's golden goal in the Northwest 3A District Tournament semifinal game.
Diaz's game-winner came in the waning minutes of the second overtime off an assist from Rey Ramirez.
No. 3-seeded Mount Vernon (14-0-3) will play No. 4 Shorewood (15-2-1) for the district title at 3 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium.
"The Bulldogs played with heart and tenacity for 88 minutes," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "We had amazing performances by Ivan Garduno, Diaz, Manuel Rosales, Milo Gasser, Miguel Galindo and Carlos Rosales."
The coach added his team ran about six miles on the turf of Shoreline Stadium.
"We were tired but determined," Ibarra said.
Track and Field
Northwest 3A Sub-District
OAK HARBOR — Mount Vernon recorded five first-place finishes on the opening day of the meet.
Girls' winners included Parker Halgren in the 100 (12.5 seconds), Taylor Hoyer in the 1,600 (5:17.37) and the 800 relay team consisting of Finnly Defrancisco, Nora Chennault, Elise Pickering and Halgren (1:46.13).
Boys' winners were Nicholas Hoyer in the 1,600 (4:35.33) and Amare Preau in the 110 hurdles (16.32).
The meet concludes Thursday.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Lynden Lions 2
ANACORTES — The Tigers will play for the Northwest 2A District Tournament title following the win over the Lions.
Burlington-Edison will face Archbishop Murphy at 3 p.m. Saturday back at Daniels Field.
The Tigers (13-8) took the early lead against Lynden and never looked back.
Tyler Walker got the win for Burlington-Edison. He went seven innings and allowed five hits and two runs with seven strikeouts.
Jaxon Thurmond and Levi Koopmans had multiple hits for the Tigers.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 12,
Rainier Christian Mustangs 0
LAKEWOOD — The Hurricanes needed only four innings to dispatch the Mustangs in the Northwest 1B Bi-District Tournament semifinal game.
"Stellar defense by Teagan Benefit, Joel Votipka, Trevor Blom and Liam Millenaar," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "We hit the ball well and had a great pitching performance from Nathan Symmank."
Symmank didn't allow a hit in his four innings of work and struck out five. He was also 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Liam Millenaar finished with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Trevor Blom doubled, had two RBI and two runs scored and Joel Votipka had a double, two RBI and a run scored.
The Hurricanes will play Orcas Island for the title at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood High School.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10,
Bellingham Bayhawks 2
ANACORTES — The Cubs (9-12) kept their season alive with the win and advanced in the Northwest 2A District Tournament to play Anacortes (17-5) in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Daniels Field.
Stanwood Spartans 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs (16-6) saw their season end with the loss to the Spartans (13-11) in the Northwest 3A District game.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 16,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
MOUNT VERNON — It took four innings for the Bulldogs to dispatch the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Dakota Brown got the win as she struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits.
"She had good control of her pitches and was hitting her spots," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "She has improved a lot this year and you can tell she has been putting in the work."
Olivia Collins was 2-for-3 with a grand slam, double and five RBI for the Bulldogs. Alivia Luvera was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Jasmine Bylsma was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brown was 2-for-2.
Mount Vernon is 10-5 in conference and 10-9 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 12,
Sehome Mariners 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers handled the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game to improve to 11-2 and 13-5.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs fell behind 4-1 in the Northwest Conference game and were unable to catch the Wildcats.
Sedro-Woolley is 11-3 in conference and 15-4 overall.
