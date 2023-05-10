svh-202305xx-sports-BS-BE-vs-ANA-1.jpg

Burlington-Edison goalkeeper Ivan Garcia makes a save on a shot by Anacortes' Wesley Hunter (center) on Tuesday during a Northwest 2A District Tournament game in Sedro-Woolley. Burlington-Edison won in a shootout.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Northwest 2A District Tournament game between Burlington-Edison and Anacortes saw the teams battle through regulation as well as a pair of golden-goal overtimes without a score Tuesday night.

The Tigers eventually put the ball into the back of the net in the eighth round of the shootout, securing a 1-0 victory that sets up a loser-out game against Lynden (9-5-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. 


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.