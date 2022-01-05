Mount Vernon 135-pounder Davina Kostecka (right) and Burlington-Edison's Aracely Santiago-Cruz compete in a wrestling match on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Davina won by pin, but Burlington-Edison won the meet, 42-27.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon and Burlington-Edison girls’ wrestling teams tangled in dual meet action Tuesday night.
The Tigers managed to come away with the 42-27 victory.
Burlington-Edison's pins were tallied by Stephanie Ortiz at 105 pounds, Megan Shuler (120), Vivian Verrue (125) and Natalie Albright (140). The Tigers also won three matches by forfeit.
Mount Vernon's Parker Halgren tallied a pin at 115 while Davina Kostecka did the same at 135.
The lone decision in the meet came at 145 where Yasmin Rodriguez of Mount Vernon defeated Burlington-Edison's Trisha Bradley.
Mount Vernon won two matches by forfeit.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 69,
Coupeville Wolves 13
COUPEVILLE — La Conner led 24-3 at the end of the first quarter and 40-5 at the half en route to the Northwest 1B/2B League win.
The Braves remain perfect on the season at 5-0 in league play and 9-0 overall.
"This was our first game in two weeks and we played hard the entire game," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "Our timing got better as the game went on. We had some nice transition baskets and moved the ball well."
Sarah Cook led the Braves in scoring with 24 points while Ellie Marble finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three steals.
Boys' Basketball
Coupeville Wolves 54,
La Conner Braves 26,
COUPEVILLE — La Conner fell to 1-2 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 3-5 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 126,
Sehome Mariners 59
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks won 11 of the 12 events to easily claim the Northwest Conference victory.
Ryan Horr and Will McClintock each won two individual events for Anacortes — Horr the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 7.92 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:53.83), and McClintock the 50 freestyle (23.73) and 100 freestyle (52.74).
Each also swam on winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Horr's individual medley and 500 freestyle times were state-qualifying marks, as was the time of the medley relay team (1:47.10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.