MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon swimmer Wyatt Carlton won two individual events and was a member of a victorious relay team in the Bulldogs’ 101-66 loss to Bellingham on Tuesday.
Carlton won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.27 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 48.75.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Andres Rivas, Conor Gustafson, Sammy Mentel and Carlton clocked in first at 3:51.44.
Anacortes Seahawks 129,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 35
MOUNT VERNON — Ryan Horr and Will McClintock each won two events to lead Anacortes, which claimed 11 of 12 events.
Horr won the 100 freestyle (50.89) and 200 freestyle (1:47.74). McClintock won the 50 freestyle (23.24 and the 500 (5:14.47).
Boys' Basketball
MV Christian Hurricanes 58,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 54
FRIDAY HARBOR — Ben Rozema scored 14 points and Liam Millenaar added 13 to lead Mount Vernon Christian (4-1 Northwest 1B/2B League, 7-3 overall).
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 22-10 advantage in the first quarter, then saw their lead cut to 45-44 entering the fourth quarter.
”We came out strong and finished well at the rim,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. “Our size was a definite advantage. Friday Harbor did a great job adjusting their plays and getting back into the game. Free throws were the difference down the stretch.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 75,
Squalicum Storm 60
BURLINGTON — Bennett Howe scored 18 points and Burlington-Edison raised its Northwest Conference record to 6-2 and overall mark to 8-4.
Rex Wilson tallied 13 points and Connor Anderson added 11. Each player made three 3-pointers.
Sehome Mariners 68,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48
BELLINGHAM — Jerome Mathias scored 20 points, including an 8-for-8 performance from the foul line, and Emmett Mihelich added 10 points for the Cubs (1-8 Northwest Conference, 3-10 overall).
Lynden Christian Lyncs 83,
Anacortes Seahawks 68
ANACORTES — Four Seahawks scored in double figures but it wasn't enough to get past the undefeated Lyncs.
Braden Thomas finished with 16 points, Cameron Berow and Brady Beaner scored 11 points apiece and Jacob Hayes chipped in 10 for Anacortes (2-7 Northwest Conference, 4-7 overall).
Meridian Trojans 77,
La Conner Braves 47
MERIDIAN — La Conner dropped to 3-7 with the nonleague loss.
Girls’ Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 52,
Squalicum Storm 38
BELLINGHAM — Sydney Reisner scored 20 points and snagged seven rebounds as Burlington-Edison improved to 6-1 in the Northwest Conference and 10-3 overall.
Emma Smith collected 17 points and six rebounds, and Analise Slotemaker added 13 points for the Tigers.
MV Christian Hurricanes 49,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 14
FRIDAY HARBOR — An 18-point first quarter and strong start to the second half keyed the Hurricanes’ win.
Allie Heino collected 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Hannah Van Hofwegen and Caitlin VanderKooy combined for 12 steals for Mount Vernon Christian (6-1 Northwest 1B/2B League, 10-2 overall).
La Conner Braves 52,
Meridian Trojans 33
BELLINGHAM — Josie Harper’s 18 points and six steals led La Conner, which improved to 12-1 with the nonleague win.
“Once again, the girls played outstanding team defense, and they took care of the basketball on offense,” La Conner coach Scott Novak said. “Meridian is a very good team, and they made us work for everything. But the girls came through when they had to offensively.”
Other La Conner standouts included Sarah Cook (13 points, eight rebounds) and Ellie Marble (eight points, 10 rebounds).
