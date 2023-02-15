BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team saw its season end Tuesday night on its home court as the Tigers fell 60-56 to Squalicum in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
"This game was close throughout with the score tied at times in the fourth quarter," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton. "Things didn't quite go our way and we couldn't quite make the big plays down the stretch that we needed."
Blaine Granberg scored 27 points to lead the Tigers in scoring.
"Obviously, Blaine had a great final game to his high school career," Dutton said.
Burlington-Edison (8-13) led 31-30 at halftime but was outscored 17-12 in the third quarter.
"Our team played hard throughout the game and we improved tremendously this season," Dutton said. "They were a very fun group to coach. I couldn't be more proud of their efforts this season."
Anacortes Seahawks 52,
Lakewood Cougars 49
MOUNT VERNON — The Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game saw the top-seeded Seahawks edge the Cougars.
Anacortes (20-2) will play for the district championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 seeded Sehome (18-3) at Mount Vernon High School. Both squads have punched their ticket into the regional round of the state tournament.
"Lakewood is one of those programs that you know you are in for a battle whenever you play each other," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "They are coached well, they play hard, and they always have a game plan that makes it tough for whoever they play."
Davis Fogle led the Seahawks with 16 points, 10 below his season average, while being the heightened focus of the Lakewood defense. John-Fritz Von Hagel and Jacob Hayes scored 13 points apiece.
"Davis had two guys guarding him all night long and made a lot of the right plays at the right time," Senff said. "Jacob had his work cut out for him as there were bodies collapsing in on him when he had the ball."
The entire squad's efforts impressed the coach.
"Our boys were resilient," Senff added. "They battled through Lakewood runs, rebounded tenaciously and came away with a victory.
"Great team win, good battle between two of the top programs in the Northwest Conference."
La Conner Braves 57,
Auburn Adventist Falcons 54
AUBURN — The Braves (10-12) advanced in the Bi-District 2B Tournament and travel to play Coupeville at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner secures a berth in the regional round of the state tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 59,
Muckleshoot Tribal School Kings 50
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes advanced in the Tri-District 1B Tournament with the win.
Mount Vernon Christian (19-5) will host Neah Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a regional berth in the state tournament.
"It was win and advance and our guys worked hard to make sure that happened," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell.
The Hurricanes had solid efforts on both ends of the court as they forced the Kings into 31 turnovers while only committing 13.
Liam Millenaar led Mount Vernon Christian with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Billy DeJong finished with 16 points and Ben Rozema had 10 points and five steals.
"Liam was an absolute beast in the paint and was hampered down the stretch with charging fouls," Russell explained. "Ben did a great job at point guard taking care of the ball. I don't think we played our best basketball, but the guys understood the importance of the 'W'."
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 59,
Darrington Loggers 10
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian (20-3) started the game on a 38-0 run en route to the Tri-District 1B Tournament victory.
"Ruthie Rozema had a good all-around game and Allie Heino was great on the glass," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog.
Next up for the No. 2 seeded Hurricanes is a 3 p.m. semifinal game Friday at home against No. 6 seeded Crosspoint.
La Conner Braves 63,
NW Christian (Lacey) Wolverines 16
COUPEVILLE — La Conner's Makayla Herrera led all scorers with 21 points as the Braves were victorious in their Bi-District 2B Tournament opener.
Josie Harper finished with 18 points and Shaniquah Casey added 12 for La Conner.
The Braves (18-4) will play Coupeville (10-10) at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament's championship game for the district's lone state berth.
