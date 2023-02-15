Boys' Basketball
Burlington-Edison's Blaine Granberg goes to the basket Tuesday against Squalicum's Nick Watt in a Northwest 2A District Tournament game.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Burlington-Edison vs. Squalicum Boys' Basketball
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team saw its season end Tuesday night on its home court as the Tigers fell 60-56 to Squalicum in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.


"This game was close throughout with the score tied at times in the fourth quarter," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton. "Things didn't quite go our way and we couldn't quite make the big plays down the stretch that we needed."

