Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson tees off from the third hole on Tuesday at Skagit Golf and Country Club west of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — Defending Class 2A state boys' golf champion Burlington-Edison opened its season by beating Jackson 393-412 on Tuesday at Skagit Golf and Country Club.

Three Burlington-Edison golfers shot under 80, led by Wyatt Brownell's 73. Ben Wilson finished with a 77 and Mason Whitlock carded a 79.


