BURLINGTON — Defending Class 2A state boys' golf champion Burlington-Edison opened its season Tuesday against Jackson at Skagit Golf and Country Club.
No results have been reported.
Girls' Golf
Mount Vernon, Burlington-Edison, Sedro-Woolley at Northwest Conference
LAKEWOOD — Lynden emerged victorious over the back nine at Homestead Farms Golf Course with a score of 297, followed by Lakewood (310), Sedro-Woolley (315), Mount Vernon (354), Burlington-Edison (355) and Ferndale (360) among teams that fielded full squads of six golfers.
Taylor De leso paced Sedro-Woolley with her round of 50.
Chloe Brink carded a 62 to lead Burlington-Edison while Nina Horan of Mount Vernon finished with a 63.
Lakewood's Kiana Schroeder took home medalist honors with a 38.
Boys' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Granite Falls Tigers 0
GRANITE FALLS — Kounosuke Wilcox scored five goals in the nonconference match and Burlington-Edison crushed Granite Falls in its season opener.
"All in all, a great start to our season," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "The challenge before us now is to build on this, stay humble, and recognize we have things to improve. We hope this is a momentum builder for us."
Diego de la Torre and Roy Montiel scored two goals apiece for Burlington-Edison while Iver Light and Jordan Gomez each had a goal.
"Luca Lopez had an especially great game," MacKay said. "He controlled the entire match from the holding midfield position, setting up teammates, creating our attack, and showing great leadership. Without his play, we don’t score any of the goals."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs handled the visiting Golden Eagles in the nonconference match and their season opener.
"Overall, I was pleased with the way we played," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "We have some details to work on. We are grateful for the opportunity Ferndale provided. They are a group of hard-working young men and they were tenacious until the last minute."
Vic Sandoval scored four goals for the Bulldogs, two in each half. Jovany Lopez, Elijah Natekin, Francisco Hernandez and Eduardo Garduno added a goal apiece.
Mount Vernon led 4-0 at the half.
"We had standout performances by Aaron Diaz, Manuel Rosales, Ivan Garduno, and Jovany Lopez," Ibarra said. "This group of upperclassmen will be a fun group to watch as the season develops."
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Blaine Borderites 2
ANACORTES — Aaron McClellan and Jude Andrews each scored goals and Jack Eckhardt and Wesley Hunter collected assists for the Seahawks in their season opener, a nonconference tie.
"I was happy with our effort," Anacortes coach Brian Nelson said. "For a first game of the season, we did a lot of things well. We were unlucky on some occasions hitting the post three times. There is definitely a lot of room for growth and improvement and both goals we conceded came off mental mistakes and inexperience.
"I give a lot of credit to Blaine. (Their coach) has done a great job with them, and they are much improved from last year and played really well."
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Stanwood Spartans 2
STANWOOD — Sedro-Woolley's Kasandra Gonzalez enjoyed quite the start to her high school career as the Cubs opened their season with the nonconference victory.
Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI while allowing no hits in relief and collecting the win.
Gonzalez replaced starter Grace Swenson in the fourth inning and struck out 11 of the 14 batters she faced.
Veanna Lanphere went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Cubs. BriEllen Kononen was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Sami Stark finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Swenson went three innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts.
Lake Stevens Vikings 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit, but fell short in their season opener.
Mount Vernon tied the game 4-4 in the fifth inning, led by two-run blast from Leslie Escamilla, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
"The girls looked older," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "We have been awfully young the last couple of years. All the games these girls have played over the last two years in high school and summer ball looks like it might be starting to pay off."
Mount Vernon's Dakota Brown finished 3-for-4 with an RBI while Keira Cantu was 2-for-4.
Olivia Collins pitched the complete game and finished with nine strikeouts for the Bulldogs.
Garfield Bulldogs 12
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
BURLINGTON — The Tigers opened their season with the nonconference loss.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Lynden Lions 2
Eight innings
LYNDEN — The Tigers notched their second win in as many games with the nonconference triumph, snapping a 2-2 tie with two runs in the eighth inning.
Tyler Walker went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Burlington-Edison and also got the start on the mound. He allowed two runs, one hit and struck out six in four innings.
Evergreen Lutheran Chargers 15,
La Conner Braves 3
LA CONNER — The Braves dropped their season opener in a nonleague contest.
