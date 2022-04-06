ANACORTES — Anacortes pitcher Jacob Hayes kept Lakewood guessing Tuesday afternoon in a Northwest Conference baseball game.
Hayes pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11 as Anacortes won 6-1.
"Jacob threw very well for us today and really set the tone for the game from the mound," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "He was very efficient and in command of things for the entire game."
From the batter’s box, the Seahawks were led by Toby Esqueda, who went 3-for-3 with a double. Staely Moore had two doubles while Lucca Dumas and Erik Dotzauer each had two hits.
"We also swung the bat well and were a hit or two away from really breaking things open," Swapp said. "It was a great way for us to go into our spring break."
Anacortes improved to 4-2 in conference play and 7-4 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Squalicum Storm 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs blew the Northwest Conference game open with five runs in the third inning.
Xavier Neyens got the start for Mount Vernon and didn't allow a hit while striking out six in three innings.
From the plate, Lucas Gahan, Moises Lucatero, Alex Rolfson and Bode Nelson each had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Mount Vernon is 6-0 in conference and 7-3 overall.
Lynden Lions 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
LYNDEN — The Cubs fell to 2-3 in the Northwest Conference and 2-5 overall with the loss.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 20,
Concrete Lions 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The loss left the Lions 0-2 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
