MOUNT VERNON — The Anacortes girls' basketball team came out firing Tuesday night against Mount Vernon in a 57-38 Northwest Conference win.
The Seahawks led 32-20 at halftime and 44-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Camryn Kerr led Anacortes in scoring with 19 points while Erin Kennedy finished with 15 points and Riley Pirkle chipped in 11.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia scored 12 points.
The Seahawks improved to 2-5 in conference and 3-7 overall. The Bulldogs are 4-4, 5-6.
La Conner Braves 70,
Klahowya Eagles 29
LA CONNER — The Braves stepped out of league play to host Silverdale's Klahowya Secondary School of the Nisqually League and kept their record perfect at 11-0.
"The girls came out and took care of business early against a team that has some skilled players," said La Conner coach Scott Novak, whose team led 46-14 at the half.
"The chemistry on our team is unbelievable," Novak added. "Our girls play great team defense and share the ball on offense. They are selfless."
Ellie Marble paced La Conner with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Juna Swanson scored 17 points and had eight assists, Josie Harper finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Rachel Cram scored 10 points.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 43,
Coupeville Wolves 23
COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes were too much for the Wolves as they improved to 4-1 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 8-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian led 24-10 at the half and held Coupeville to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the fourth.
Hannah Van Hofwegen led the Hurricanes with 12 points while Allie Heino finished with 10.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 57,
Anacortes Seahawks 48
ANACORTES — The Bulldogs rallied for their seventh straight win with the Northwest Conference decision.
Anacortes built a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter, however, Mount Vernon tightened up its defense in the second and trailed by six at halftime.
The visitors continued their comeback in the second half and led 39-35 at the end of the third quarter.
"We did a better job defending their offense in the second quarter," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "We held Anacortes to six points in both the second and third quarters."
McKay Darnell hit two 3's to stave off a Seahawks run in the second half.
Quinn Swanson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 23 points. Lucas Rodio finished with 20 points and had three dunks and five blocks in the second half.
Cameron Berow scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jacob Hayes added 10 for the Seahawks.
“Our seniors did a good job coming out in the first quarter and playing hard and shared the ball well,” Anacortes coach Brent Senff said.
Mount Vernon remained perfect in conference at 7-0 and is 8-1 overall. Anacortes fell to 2-5, 4-5.
Coupeville Wolves 65,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 48
COUPEVILLE — A speedy Wolves squad was able to get away with the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
"Coupeville is a quality team," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "We competed hard all night, but just didn't have enough in the tank to stop a few late runs."
Xander Hoksbergen paced the Hurricanes in scoring with 13 points while Matt Wyatt scored 11.
"Our bigs dominated inside, but their quickness caused us trouble all night," Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian is 3-1 in league and 6-3 overall.
Boys' Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 51,
Lakewood Cougars 36
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs won their home dual meet over the visiting Cougars.
Sedro-Woolley’s Koe Greenough (113 pounds), Chase Weber (132), Conner Mellich (152) and Baylor Virata (170) all won by pin. Tyson Roberts notched an 8-3 decision at 126.
The Cubs won three matches by forfeit.
Boys' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 136,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 43
ANACORTES — The Seahawks finished first in every event but one en route to the victory.
Ryan Horr and Zachary Harris each won a pair of individual events for Anacortes.
Horr touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.16 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.88. Harris won the 50 freestyle (24.28) and 500 freestyle (5:30.88).
