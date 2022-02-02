BURLINGTON — The La Conner girls' basketball team added another victory to its impressive total Tuesday night as the Braves took to the road and defeated Burlington-Edison 63-42 in a nonleague game.
La Conner improved to 18-1 while Burlington-Edison dropped to 13-5.
"Our girls played with great intensity," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "Their defense was outstanding against a very good, well-coached Burlington-Edison team.
"We were able to keep the ball in front of them, defend the 3-point line and rebound. It was a great team win for us."
The Braves led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime.
Josie Harper led La Conner in scoring with 24 points while Ellie Marble tallied 16 points and 17 rebounds.
With her 13 points, Sarah Cook surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her high school career, reaching 1,002.
Sydney Reisner scored 10 points for the Tigers while Amey Rainaud and Claire Bishop each finished with eight. Bishop also grabbed seven rebounds.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 45,
Coupeville Wolves 37
COUPEVILLE — The Cubs stepped out of conference play and snapped an eight-game losing streak.
"Great all-around team effort," said Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby.
Mabel Gahan led the Cubs (4-15) in scoring with 24 points while Heather Vanderbeek finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 58,
Darrington Loggers 8
MOUNT VERNON — The Loggers were no match for the Hurricanes, who improved to 9-2 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 14-3 overall.
"A really focused and fast start put this away in the first minutes," said Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog. "Kylee Russell was everywhere defensively and Allie Heino dominated inside in limited minutes."
Russell finished the game with 18 points and Heino tallied 16.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 62,
Squalicum Storm 43
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks started fast and never let up in securing the Northwest Conference victory.
"The boys were a bit amped up the first half and did a nice job taking a deep breath at halftime and finished strong," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff.
Jacob Hayes led the Seahawks in scoring with 16 points while Braden Thomas chipped in 15 points.
"Hayes and Thomas were good on the offensive end and I thought Connor Barton and Jase Frydenlund were the spark we needed on defense," Senff added.
The Seahawks are 6-7 in conference and 8-7 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 77,
Darrington Loggers 14
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes held the Loggers scoreless in the second half of the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
"It was a good way for us to end our regular season," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "I really liked our defensive intensity in the second half. Our size inside really made it tough for the Loggers to score, plus our guys did a great job getting offensive putbacks."
Nick Wyatt scored 17 points to pace the Hurricanes while Billy DeJong chipped in 10 points.
Mount Vernon Christian is 9-2 in league and 13-4 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Squalicum Storm, Ferndale Golden Eagles
at Anacortes Seahawks
ANACORTES — The Seahawks defeated Squalicum 135-47 and Ferndale 145-32 in Northwest Conference action.
Ryan Horr, Will McClintock and Zachary Harris all won a pair of events for Anacortes.
Horr won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 47.39 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:49.70. McClintock touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (51.78) and 100 backstroke (57.87). Harris finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:13.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.31).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 89,
Lynden Lions 79
LYNDEN — Wyatt Carlton and Conor Gustafson each won two individual events as the Bulldogs beat the Lions.
Carlton won the 50 freestyle (23.63) and 100 butterfly (53.61), while Gustafson took the 200 freestyle (2:07.42) and the 500 freestyle (5:49.59).
Each also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
