MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team toppled a tough county opponent Tuesday — and had to erase a deficit to do it.
Down nine points and playing their fifth game in eight days, the Braves came back for a 55-45 victory over Mount Vernon Christian to wrap up their season.
Josie Harper scored 23 points, Sarah Cook scored 11 and Ellie Marble had 10 for the Braves, who fell behind 9-0 to the Hurricanes.
"Our girls are amazing. They seem to always find a way to get it done no matter the circumstances," La Conner coach Scott Novak said after his team finished 9-0 in league and 12-1 overall.
Novak said Mount Vernon Christian gave the Braves a stiff challenge.
"They were ready to play, and they battled the entire game," he said.
He had more praise for freshman Allie Heino, who led the Hurricanes (9-2, 11-2) with 16 points.
"She has good hands, and she can finish around the basket," he said.
Kylee Russell added nine points for the Hurricanes and Emma Droog scored eight.
"Our focus and effort was to win a league title tonight, so that is disappointing, however, our growth as a team was fun to witness," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 69,
Bellingham Red Raiders 62
BELLINGHAM — Emma Smith led the Tigers with a double-double.
Smith had 20 points — including both of her 3-point attempts — and nabbed 10 rebounds as Burlington-Edison improved to 8-3.
Miranda Maskell hit three 3-pointers on her way to 15 points, and Amey Rainaud had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 51,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 25
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Leelee Sansavere had 17 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Cubs (1-10) to their first win of the season.
Halle Pelland scored 19 points for Mount Vernon (1-8).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 69,
La Conner Braves 27
LA CONNER — Davis Fogle led the Hurricanes with 16 points and Matt Wyatt hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Nick Wyatt added 10 points.
"We played a complete game against a depleted La Conner squad. Our guys were ready to compete and executed well," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
The Hurricanes wrapped up the season at 8-5.
Mason Wilson scored 11 points for the Braves (6-7).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers wrapped up their season with a sweep.
"It was great to see the seniors finish up their Tiger tennis careers with a win on our home courts," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said.
In doubles, Gavin Baker and Josh Fox won 6-1, 6-4, Brennan MacKay and L.J. DeGloria won 6-2, 6-0, and Luke Granger and Brandon Mair won 6-2, 6-0.
In singles, Donovan Hendrickson won 6-1, 7-5, Cobe Betz won 6-0, 6-0, Caleb Cox won 6-2, 6-3, and Talmage Palmer won 6-2, 7-5.
"The No. 1 doubles team of Josh Fox and Gavin Baker played some amazing points against a very good team from Sedro-Woolley. Josh and Gavin really built some great chemistry as a team this season and I am incredibly happy to see them walk off the courts for the last time as Tigers with a great win," Wallace said.
