LA CONNER — A hot start and strong finish lifted the Class 2B La Conner girls’ basketball team to a 56-48 win over previously unbeaten Class 3A Stanwood on Tuesday night.
“Nothing shakes these girls,” Braves coach Scott Novak said. “They showed great poise and toughness against a very talented team.”
La Conner jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, thanks to defensive pressure that forced several turnovers.
The Braves extended their advantage to 43-27 in the second half, saw the Spartans (4-1) close the gap to 46-42, then took control in the final minutes.
“The girls responded down the stretch and made several key plays,” Novak said.
Sarah Cook scored a team-high 18 points and had four steals to lead La Conner (8-0). Other standouts included Josie Harper (nine points, seven assists), Juna Swanson (eight points, seven assists), Rachel Cram (eight points) and Ellie Marble (eight points, 11 rebounds).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60,
Sehome Mariners 58
MOUNT VERNON — Sophomore Malia Garcia scored 31 points and Mount Vernon rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to raise its Northwest Conference record to 3-2 and overall mark to 4-3.
“Malia has an incredibly powerful competitive drive,” Bulldogs coach Bill Nutting said. “She’s determined to make winning plays and her will to win is absolutely awesome.”
Maliyah Johnson added 12 points and Tenaya Taylor chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs, who scored 23 points in the final quarter.
Concrete Lions 41,
Crescent Loggers 39
CONCRETE — Hayley Daniels and Ashley Parker each split a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win for Concrete (2-5).
Payton Dickinson scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Parker collected 13 points, 21 rebounds and three steals.
Boys’ Basketball
Crescent Lions 59,
Concrete Loggers 37
CONCRETE — Owen Aamot scored 25 points, including a career-high four 3-pointers, and snagged four rebounds for Concrete (1-7).
“The Lions gave up too many second-chance points and did not take advantage from the (foul) line,” coach Levi Stewart said.
Rainier Christian Mustangs 36,
La Conner Braves 32
LA CONNER — The Braves suffered their third consecutive loss, falling to 3-4.
