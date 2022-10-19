svh-202210xx-sports-vb-LC-vs-Coupeville.jpg

La Conner's Morgan Huizenga tips the ball over the net on Tuesday during a match against Coupeville in La Conner. La Conner won, 3-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team turned in another dominating effort as the Braves swept Coupeville in a Northwest 1B/2B League match on Tuesday.

The Braves won 25-11, 25-14, 25-11 to improve to 6-0 in league and 10-1 overall.

