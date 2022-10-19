LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team turned in another dominating effort as the Braves swept Coupeville in a Northwest 1B/2B League match on Tuesday.
The Braves won 25-11, 25-14, 25-11 to improve to 6-0 in league and 10-1 overall.
"It was a good night for us," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble.
Ellie Marble had 16 kills, 21 digs and went 17-for-17 serving with six aces for the Braves.
As a team, La Conner served at a 97% clip.
Makayla Herrera finished with nine kills and five blocks, Morgan Huizenga had seven kills and 12 blocks, and Abby Udlock had 31 assists.
"Abby was really connecting with Makayla in the middle," Marble said. "Makayla and Ellie had a great match at the net and Makayla was solid with her five blocks. Proud of the way the girls played."
Sehome Mariners 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners swept the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 in the Northwest Conference match.
Mount Vernon served well in the match, totaling 11 aces. Emma Johnson led the team with four aces while Theresa DeCosta had two.
"We were extremely dominant behind the serving line, which helped us gain momentum and put together strings of points," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson.
Lauryn Boon had two kills while Eliza Lindsey finished the match with 17 digs.
"We were out of system a lot this match and will continue working to be gritty on defense and in serve-receive," the coach said.
The Bulldogs are 0-11 in conference and 0-13 overall.
Lynden Lyncs 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to 4-8 in the Northwest Conference and 4-10 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — Liz Cisneros scored three goals, two assisted by Renee Wargo, to lead the Tigers to the Northwest Conference win.
"Renee helped create multiple goals and Lily Atkins played fantastic one-versus-one defense against some strong and fast forwards," said Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel.
Macee Holmes and Annalise Slotemaker also scored. Kira Mackay was in goal for the shutout.
"The girls played a complete game and everyone contributed to the win," the coach said.
The Tigers improved to 5-0-2 in conference play and 8-1-4 overall.
Boys' Tennis
The Anacortes doubles team of Mathew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols lost 6-1, 6-1 to a Sehome duo and finished third at the Northwest 2A Tournament.
The duo won't know until next spring whether they qualified for state, said Seahawks coach Brad Moore.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
