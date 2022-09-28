MOUNT VERNON — The Northwest Conference swim meet pitting Mount Vernon and Bellingham at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA proved to be a battle.
The Bulldogs came up short on Tuesday, falling 88-81.
Kathryn Lewis and Ella Blair each won a pair of events for Mount Vernon.
Lewis touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 13.78 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 27.65 seconds. Blair won the 200 individual medley (2:38.47) and 100 butterfly (1:16.02).
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes remained perfect on the season at 5-0, winning 25-7, 25-12, 25-23.
Allie Heino finished with eight kills for the Hurricanes while Kiera Link had three kills to go along with 15 aces. Anika Brunk served six aces.
"Even with the score, I didn’t feel like we played our best," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Daniel Thayer. "Allie Heino bailed us out with quite a few overpass kills and Kiera Link served some big streaks."
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the Cougars 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 to even their Northwest Conference record at 3-3 and improve to 2-5 overall.
Regan Hunt led Anacortes in kills with 14 while Kendyl Flynn had 10 to go along with 13 assists.
Tatum Swapp finished with four kills and three aces and Tori Anthony had four kills. Jenna Baker served four aces and Pearl McFadyen tallied 13 assists.
Lynden Lions 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
LYNDEN — The Cubs dropped to 2-3 in the Northwest Conference and overall.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
BURLINGTON — Liz Cisneros scored a pair of goals in the opening 11 minutes of the Tigers’ Northwest Conference opener and that was enough to secure the victory.
Cisneros scored at 3 minutes off an assist from Macee Holmes. Cisneros scored again in the 11th minute when Cami Smith played a ball behind a Ferndale defender and found Cisneros.
"Jasmine Hernandez, Cami Smith and Cora Voile played well in the midfield and Lily Atkins and Analise Slotemaker showed really well as a center back pairing on defense," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "Kira MacKay also played a strong 80 minutes in goal and made several saves and cleared balls out of the back."
Burlington-Edison is 4-0-2 overall.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
LYNDEN — Vanessa Estrada scored Mount Vernon's only goal in the nonconference match.
"She (Estrada) played a great game and created a lot of opportunities for us," said Bulldogs coach Lauren Jansen. "Keira Cantu also played a great game for us."
Mount Vernon is 2-3-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 10,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes scored early and often to improve to 2-0-1 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 2-3-1 overall.
"I wanted my girls to come back to league play and jump on our opponent quickly and set the tone," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "We scored two goals in three minutes and did not look back."
Alexa Brown tallied four goals, Lily Long scored two and Abby Russell, Ruthie Rozema, Callie Russell and Emily Russell each had one.
"The last couple games we have really struggled to connect with our forwards," Mike Russell said. "We were able to get them the ball more, which allowed us to stretch Coupeville."
Boys' Soccer
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes fell to 3-2-1 with the nonconference loss.
"A tightly played first 35 minutes was broken when Friday Harbor scored from inside the 18 and that score held into halftime," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
The Wolverines ramped up the pressure in the second half.
"They came out more aggressive and were rewarded with two goals in a five-minute span to seal the win," the coach said.
La Conner Braves 3,
Grace Academy Eagles 3
LA CONNER — The nonconference tie left La Conner with a 2-5-1 record.
Freshman striker Lane Tenborg scored two goals and got an assist on a cross to Simon Bowens for the Braves.
“The Braves were down some key players but came out strong with intensity,” La Conner coach Galen McKnight said.
