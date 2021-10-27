MOUNT VERNON — The Lynden girls’ swim team recorded the win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday afternoon in the Bulldogs’ final dual meet of the season.
The Lions won, 90-76.
Casey Vessey won the 200 individual medley for the Bulldogs in 2 minutes, 49.07 seconds, Kathryn Lewis touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:10.46) and Marina Fehr won the 100 backstroke (1:13.64).
The Bulldogs 400 freestyle relay team featuring Gabby Fernandez, Fehr, Lewis and Ella Blair won in 4:34.61.
Squalicum Storm 94,
Anacortes Seahawks 86
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks kept it close, however, the Storm managed to hang on for the victory.
Anacortes' Lindsay Brown won a pair of events, the 200 individual medley (2:20.84) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.60).
Fiona Watkins won the 200 freestyle (2:07.85) and Annaly Ellis the 500 freestyle (5:51.43).
The Seahawks won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.41) and 400 freestyle relay (4:07.97).
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes tallied the game winner in the 60th minute when Oliver Ness found the back of the net off an assist from Jacob Ruble.
Mount Vernon Christian is 9-4.
Both squads struggled in heavy winds and rain. Coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said the Hurricanes’ strategy in the first half was to defend well and counterattack when possible.
"Coming out of the half, we controlled the ball better," the coach said, "and were rewarded with a one-timer from Oliver off a perfectly-weighted cross from Jacob."
La Conner Braves 5,
Lopez Island Lobos 1
LA CONNER — Mason Wilson scored three goals and Cameron Burks had three assists and a goal as La Conner evened its record at 7-7.
Thomas Kitchen added a goal and two assists.
Girls' Soccer
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
OAK HARBOR — The Wildcats converted a penalty kick mere minutes into the match and it stood as the game winner.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson described the loss as "heart wrenching."
"We controlled the ball, produced numerous shots and failed to capitalize," Hanson said. "Emma Foley and Erin Kennedy worked tirelessly distributing and shooting.
"Sometimes the better team doesn't win in soccer. It is behind us now and we look forward to what is most likely a play-in game on Thursday at home."
The Seahawks ended the regular season 9-3-3.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lyncs scored both goals in the first half in beating the Cubs.
"I’m very pleased with the girls’ performance against an athletic Lynden Christian team," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "We had some really great looks at goal and shifted the ball well through our midfield.
"It’s great to see the girls putting the pieces together against a quality opponent. We will keep working on finishing the opportunities we create."
Sedro-Woolley is 2-13.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 12,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — Sophia Schmaus scored three goals for Mount Vernon Christian while Callie Russell and Camryn Stewart scored two goals apiece.
Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said Schmaus converted two of her goals off “great” crosses.
Lily Long, Abby Russell, Kylee Russell and Haylie Decker each scored once. A La Conner own goal accounted for the final score.
"All around and in all aspects of the game, we played very well," the coach said. "We dominated possession, duals won, crosses finished and distribution from the back to our front attacking lines."
The Hurricanes are 11-1-1 while the Braves fell to 1-6.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
LA CONNER — The Braves swept the Hurricanes 24-7, 25-6, 24-11 to keep their record perfect at 15-0.
La Conner standouts included Ellie Marble (14 kills, 16 digs, 16-for-16 serving with four aces), Emma Keller (27 assists, four aces), Rachel Cram (18 digs, five aces), Sarah Cook (nine kills), Makayla Herrera (12 kills, three blocks) and Aubrie Sloniker (12-for-12 serving, three aces).
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
OAK HARBOR — Anacortes dropped to 9-4 with the loss.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The loss dropped the Cubs to 5-6.
