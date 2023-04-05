svh-202304xx-sports-BB-MV-vs-Fern-1.jpg
Mount Vernon's Xavier Neyens throws a pitch on Tuesday during a Northwest Conference game against Ferndale. Mount Vernon won, 9-1.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon baseball team played a complete Northwest Conference game Tuesday afternoon as the Bulldogs rattled the bats while silencing those of Ferndale.

Mount Vernon came away with the 9-1 victory over the Golden Eagles, book-ending big innings as they scored three runs in the first and five in sixth.


