Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon baseball team blasts Ferndale By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mount Vernon's Xavier Neyens throws a pitch on Tuesday during a Northwest Conference game against Ferndale. Mount Vernon won, 9-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon baseball team played a complete Northwest Conference game Tuesday afternoon as the Bulldogs rattled the bats while silencing those of Ferndale.Mount Vernon came away with the 9-1 victory over the Golden Eagles, book-ending big innings as they scored three runs in the first and five in sixth.Bulldog starter Xavier Neyens allowed five hits, one run and struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings. At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.Baird Brewer finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored for Mount Vernon. Dylan Jacobs went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Bode Webb was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.The Bulldogs remained perfect in conference at 6-0 and are 7-2 overall.Anacortes Seahawks 8,Sehome Mariners 0ANACORTES — Jacob Hayes threw a one-hitter while striking out eight as the Seahawks improved to 5-1 in the Northwest Conference and 8-3 overall."It’s always good to get a league win and spring-break games can be a little weird," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "We were fortunate that Jacob threw well and we were able to get some runs early."Xavier Pateli was 3-for-4 while Andrew Van Egdom had a double and a triple for the Seahawks.Hayes and Riley Mitchell each had a pair of hits while Toby Esqueda singled and had three RBI.Lynden Lions 10,Burlington-Edison Tigers 1BURLINGTON — The Lions blew open a scoreless pitching duel with 10 runs in the top of the seventh in the Northwest Conference game.The Tigers managed just three hits — one each by Jakson Granger, Jaxon Thurmond and Tim Duvall — and scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh. Burlington-Edison is 3-3 in conference and 5-4 overall.Squalicum Storm 10,Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9BELLINGHAM — The Cubs fell to 1-5 in the Northwest Conference and 3-7 overall.Friday Harbor Wolverines 16La Conner Braves 1FRIDAY HARBOR — La Conner dropped to 0-5 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-6 overall. SoftballFriday Harbor Wolverines 21,La Conner Braves 1FRIDAY HARBOR — La Conner dropped to 0-3 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 0-8 overall. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Zoology Softball Games And Toys Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Cricket Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.