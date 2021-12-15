BELLINGHAM — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team got the best of Meridian on Tuesday night in a Northwest Conference game.
The Bulldogs came away with the 62-44 victory, improving to 2-0 in conference play and 2-1 overall.
"I was pleased with the response from the team after a road loss to Gig Harbor," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "We got out to a good start and had four players in double figures."
Notah Edwards led the Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by Lucas Rodio with 15 and Quinn Swanson and McKay Darnell with 10 apiece.
"Going out on the road for four of our first five games is helping us to develop our toughness," Valentine said.
Sehome Mariners 80,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 63
BURLINGTON — The Tigers could not overcame a slow start in the Northwest Conference loss.
Bennett Howe led Burlington-Edison with 12 points, Connor Anderson tallied 11 and Evan Ruiz and Zach Watson scored 10 apiece.
The Tigers are 2-1 in conference and 3-3 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 73,
Concrete Lions 22
CONCRETE — Owen Aamot scored all but three of the Lions’ points, tallying 19, as Concrete dropped to 0-3 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 1-4 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 68,
Sehome Mariners 40
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers notched the Northwest Conference road win over the Mariners.
Hannah Sayer led Burlington-Edison in scoring with 20 points while Claire Bishop finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers remain perfect on the season at 3-0 in conference and 5-0 overall.
La Conner Braves 84,
Darrington Loggers 13
DARRINGTON — The Loggers were no match for the Braves as La Conner cut down the home team in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Ellie Marble led the Braves with 22 points while Sarah Cook finished with 18. Rachel Cram tallied 13 points and Josie Harper chipped in another 10.
"We forced several turnovers with our defensive pressure and turned them into points," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "The girls did a nice job of sharing the ball and making the extra pass."
La Conner is 4-0 in league and 7-0 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 59,
Concrete Lions 25
CONCRETE — Payton Dickinson finished with 11 points and five rebounds for Concrete in the Northwest 1B/2B League loss.
Hayley Daniels scored 10 points for the home team and Ashley Parker collected four points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two assists.
The Lions are 0-3 in league play and 1-3 overall.
Meridian Trojans 66,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 37
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs dropped to 1-2 in the Northwest Conference and 2-3 overall.
Ella Burton led Mount Vernon in scoring with 15 points.
Boys' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 110,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48
BURLINGTON — The Bulldogs won every event in the Northwest Conference meet.
Wyatt Carlton and Will Johnson each won two events for the Bulldogs.
Carlton touched the wall in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minutes, 50.53 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 51.94. Johnson won the 200 individual medley (2:41.07) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.66).
