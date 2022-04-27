MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon soccer team continues to stack up the wins, topping Nooksack Valley 8-1 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-1 in the Northwest Conference and 12-1 overall.
"It was a good game for the Bulldogs," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "... I am happy with the way the boys moved the ball."
Christopher Soto and Angel Casillas each scored twice. Casillas also had four assists and Brandon Caro added two.
Aaron Diaz, Carlos Rosales, Israel Reyna and Jovany Lopez had a goal apiece for Mount Vernon.
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Blaine Borderites 0
ANACORTES — Aidan Pinson scored a pair of goals for Anacortes in its Northwest Conference victory.
Wolfgang Strohschein, Noah Hunter, Wesley Hunter and Kaden Jacobson all scored once.
Will Waldrop had a pair of assists while Connor Barton, Cooper Barton and Pinson each had one assist.
Anacortes improved to 4-5-3 in conference and 5-5-3 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers were sharp in the midfield and made the Cubs pay for defensive lapses in the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison led 4-1 at half as Diego de la Torre, Alexis Garcia, Fernando Velazquez and Fernando Morales all scored.
Max Hynds got the Cubs on the board as the forward got loose in the back, dribbled past the Tigers keeper and tucked the ball into the net.
The Cubs cut Burlington-Edison's lead in half at 4-2 as Dawson Mills found the back of the net, but got no closer.
"A very exciting finish for Dawson," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "A great buildup through the midfield, a phenomenal run by Mills with an absolutely class finish."
After Mills' strike, it was all Burlington-Edison as Kounosuke Wilcox, Anthony Andrade and Acxel Gonzalez scored for the home team.
"Our midfield really dominated the entire game, with Nando Velazquez, Brennan MacKay and Edwin Vejar Quevedo connecting passes, defending, and finding our forwards," Tigers coach Ben MacKay said. "They deserve a lot of credit. Jordan Gomez really took a step forward with his two assists and I was very impressed with him looking for the extra pass."
Burlington-Edison is 7-4-1 in conference and 7-5-1 overall. Sedro-Woolley fell to 2-9 and 2-9-1.
Baseball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
BLAINE — Anacortes' Jake Schuh hit a two-run home run in the first inning — his second homer this season — and Jacob Hayes was dominant on the mound in the Northwest Conference game.
"Really good win for us," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp.
The Seahawks padded their lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Hayes that scored Riley Mitchell, who had tripled.
Hayes threw the complete-game shutout. He struck out 10 while collecting his sixth victory this season.
"Hayes was great on the mound and Schuh had a big long ball for us," Swapp added. "Blaine has been a tough place for us to win over the years."
The Seahawks are 9-4 in conference play and 12-6 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
EVERSON — Mount Vernon's Xavier Neyens smashed a solo home run in the first inning and ended up 3-for-3 in the Northwest Conferece victory.
Starting pitcher Quinn Swanson allowed two hits over three innings. The Bulldogs talled 10 steals in the game.
Mount Vernon improved to 10-3 in conference and 12-6 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 6,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5
ORCAS ISLAND — Mount Vernon Christian dropped to 5-5 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 8-5 overall.
Softball
Lynden Lions 15,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5
Six innings
LYNDEN — Burlington-Edison led 5-4 following the top half of the fourth inning, however, Lynden scored 11 runs over the next two innings to put the Northwest Conference game away.
The Tigers’ Courtney Locke went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run. Lexi Saldiver was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Tigers are 3-7 in conference and 4-10 overall.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson shot a round of 76 to place second in the eight-team match at North Bellingham Golf Course.
Wilson finished a stroke behind Sehome's John Kummer.
Burlington-Edison's Spencer Atkinson tied for fourth at 78, while teammate Payson Atkinson tied for sixth at 79.
The Tigers had a five-golfer total of 399 to place first as a team. They were seven strokes ahead of Sehome.
Sedro-Woolley's Colby Bahr shot a 106 and teammate Will Edwards came in at 116.
Northwest Conference
LYNDEN — Mount Vernon placed seventh and Anacortes eighth in the eight-team match at Homestead Golf Course.
Mount Vernon's Trenton Borgognoni shot 92 and Anacortes' Coleman Goss 99.
Girls' Tennis
Squalicum Storm 4,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Storm swept the singles to win the Northwest Conference match played on the covered courts at Skagit Valley College.
Winning in doubles for Burlington-Edison were the teams of Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop (7-5, 6-2), Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf (4-6, 6-2 10-6), and Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes (4-6, 6-4, 7-6).
"The doubles matches were all long back-and-forth matches," Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson said. "Those kind of matches are so great for the long-term development of the girls. The mental toughness they have is so great."
