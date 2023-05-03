svh-202305xx-sports-BS-MV-vs-Sehome-1.jpg
Francisco Hernandez prepares to volley the ball and score Mount Vernon's second goal of a 3-0 Northwest Conference win over Sehome on Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
High school boys' soccer goal scorers

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team ended its regular season Tuesday night with yet another win.

The Bulldogs shut out Sehome 3-0 to finish 10-0-2 in Northwest Conference play and 12-0-3 overall.


