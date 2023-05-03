MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team ended its regular season Tuesday night with yet another win.
The Bulldogs shut out Sehome 3-0 to finish 10-0-2 in Northwest Conference play and 12-0-3 overall.
"Our performance was outstanding," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "The Bulldogs came to play."
Danny Gonzalez scored Mount Vernon's first goal 3 minutes into the game and Francisco Hernandez put the home team up 2-0 at the half with his strike in the 24th minute.
In the second half, Aaron Diaz scored in the 69th minute.
"Hats off to Sehome, as they showed up to play," Ibarra said. "The score does not give them enough justice for their effort and tenacity."
The coach was impressed by the efforts from Ivan Gandurno, Manuel Rosales, Milo Gasser, and Diaz along with Jesus Garcia, who was credited with the clean sheet.
"I was very happy to see the team come together for a memorable night as we celebrated our seniors," Ibarra said.
The No. 3 seeded Bulldogs will open Northwest 3A District Tournament play at home at 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Cascade (Everett) and Meadowdale.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers were the beneficiaries of two Sedro-Woolley own goals in the Northwest Conference finale for both squads.
"Credit the Cubs, they played a great game," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "Christian Warman has them organized, playing hard, and the program is definitely on the right trajectory.
"They played a very disciplined low-block defense, and counterattacked quickly as soon as they got the ball. They made things difficult for us and did a great job of pressuring us, especially in the defensive third."
A free kick by Acxel Gonzalez in the 35th minute was headed into the goal by a Cub player to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead at the half.
"In the second half, our guys started playing at a higher pace and with much more intensity," MacKay said. "We were pleased at the style of play, as the boys started to settle in and move the ball really well."
In the 49th minute, a shot from Kounosuke Wilcox glanced off the leg of a Sedro-Woolley defender and into the goal to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead.
Diego de la Torre found the back of the net minutes later for the final Tiger goal.
"The third goal represented the kind of scoring play we’ve been trying for consistently all season long," the coach said, "pressing to win the ball in the opponent's half, then completing a string of five passes that switched the play, and a cut-back assist from Acxel."
The Tigers finished the regular season 5-5 in conference, 8-7 overall and will begin Northwest 2A District Tournament play at 11 a.m. Saturday against Sehome at Civic Field in Bellingham.
The Cubs (0-8-2, 2-11-3) will play Anacortes on Thursday in a district tournament play-in game. No time has been set.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks finished the regular season 2-6-2 in the Northwest Conference and 4-7-4 overall. They'll host Sedro-Woolley in a district tournament play-in game on Thursday. No time has been set.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Squalicum Storm 1
BELLINGHAM — Grace Swenson picked up her seventh win for Sedro-Woolley in the Northwest Conference game.
Swenson allowed one run on four hits, struck out a career-high 14 and walked one.
The Cubs were scoreless until the sixth inning when Lola Wylie’s line-drive double to the wall scored Sami Stark from first base.
Rylan Kononen continued the rally with an RBI triple that scored Alyssa Mercer. Both players finished 2-for-3.
The No. 5 ranked Cubs are 10-2 in conference and 14-3 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 19-0,
La Conner Braves 0-1
LA CONNER — The Braves dropped to 2-9 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 3-15 overall.
Baseball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 14,
La Conner Braves 9
LA CONNER — The Braves dropped to 3-11 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 4-13 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.