MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls' swimming and diving team doubled up its opponent Tuesday afternoon, toppling Ferndale 114-56 behind two wins apiece by Casey Vessey, Ella Blair and Kathryn Lewis.
Vessey won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 36.03 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:29.01. Blair won the 200 individual medley in 2:40.71 and the 100 butterfly in 1:16.25. Lewis won the 50 freestyle in 29.59 and 500 freestyle in 6:23.45.
Sehome Mariners 107,
Anacortes Seahawks 78
ANACORTES — Sehome came out on top in the clash of Northwest Conference foes despite Anacortes victories by Lindsay Brown in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.91), Annaly Ellis in the 500 freestyle (5:48.32), Sabine Hambleton in the 100 freestyle (58.99) and Jazmyn Capron in the 100 butterfly (1:08.84).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Brown, Ellis, Capron and Fiona Watkins won in 1:49.45.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison rallied from an opening-game loss to win 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 and deal Ferndale its first loss of the season.
Amey Rainaud had 25 assists and 23 digs for the Tigers. Lexie Mason had 15 kills and 13 digs, Jordyn Smith had 12 kills and 23 digs and Mia Whitlock had 21 digs.
Burlington-Edison improved to 9-1.
La Conner Braves 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves kept their record perfect at 10-0 with the 25-8, 25-8, 25-8 triumph.
Ellie Marble finished the match with eight kills for the Braves to go along with 10 digs and three aces.
Sarah Cook had nine kills and 11 digs, Morgan Huizenga served 10 aces and Abby Udlock had 20 assists and three aces.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers won a close game where weather conditions played a big role.
"It was a wet, windy, sloppy game that really affected both teams' ability to pass and possess the ball," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
Burlington-Edison broke a scoreless deadlock in the 67th minute when Liz Cisneros scored off an assist from Emma Smith.
"Games like this could go either way, so we were very pleased to come out on the good side of a one-goal game," Kuttel said. "Kira MacKay made a couple important saves to earn the shutout in goal."
Anacortes Seahawks 0,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — The Seahawks and Lyncs played to tie and Anacortes keeper Claire Schnabel collected the clean sheet.
"The Hawks distributed the ball," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hansen, "switching the point of attack often, but failed in shot attempts and finishing shots."
The coach highlighted the play of Schnabel, saying she played well as a deep sweeper and protected the net in very wet and slick conditions.
Hansen also liked the efforts of her back line: Kaela Stevens, Sammy Dziminicowicz and Fai Puengpoh.
The Seahawks are 7-1-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell short as the Bulldogs scored two second-half goals.
"We were looking forward to this match, but the girls had a very uncharacteristic game," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "We struggled to settle and possess through our middle, and that hurt us in the long run."
The Cubs’ Kiersten Hendrickson scored off an assist from Talia Gonzalez in the first couple minutes. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
"We didn’t execute the small details of the game and know what we need to work on before our next match," Sakuma said.
Boys' Soccer
Providence Classical Christian 3,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 5-6 with the loss.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY —The Bulldogs overcame the Cubs — and tough weather — for the victory.
In singles, Kevin Frazier won 7-5, 4-6, 10-8; Kian Dehghan won 6-1, 6-3; and Darian Whiton won 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Cody Shackleton and Milo Gasser won 6-0, 6-2; Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson won 7-5, 1-6, 10-6; and Bode Nelson and Wisdom Abrahamson won 6-2, 6-2.
