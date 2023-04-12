MOUNT VERNON — The clouds cleared and the sun shone Tuesday afternoon as the Mount Vernon girls' tennis team took to its home courts against Squalicum.
The Storm, however, cast a dark cloud over the match as the visitors cruised to the 7-0 Northwest Conference victory.
In what Mount Vernon coach Ellen Grey described as a long battle, Lily Long lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks were dominant on their home courts as they swept the Cougars in the Northwest Conference counter.
At No. 1 singles, Emilie Cross won 6-0, 6-1 and Kaya Fountain won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Aleena Aippersspach won 6-1, 6-2 and Mikiah Dunham won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot.
In doubles, Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 6-0, 6-0 at the top spot. Ava Hightower and Abby Cross won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Reese Illston and Emily Toledo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 2
Eight innings
FRIDAY HARBOR — It took an extra inning, but the Hurricanes managed to secure the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
"It was a pitchers' duel," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "Both defenses battled and made plays to keep each team off the scoreboard."
A trio of Hurricanes took to the mound. Starter Joel Votipka went four innings and had eight strikeouts while yielding two earned runs.
Jake Feddema came on in relief and struck out six and gave up a hit in three innings before Nathan Symmank closed out the victory.
Votipka helped his cause from the plate by going 2-for-5 with a run scored. Symmank was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
"It was a fast-paced game with lots of strikeouts," the coach said. "... This was a very solid game for our team and a win we can continue to build on."
The Hurricanes are 6-0 in league and 6-2 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Tigers shut out the Cougars behind Tyler Walker's two-hitter in the Northwest Conference game. He struck out 12 and walked one.
Jaxon Thurmond was 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored for Burlington-Edison, which is 4-3 in conference and 6-4 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks shut out the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference game.
"Good road win against a much-improved Bellingham team," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp.
Anacortes was led offensively by Xavier Pateli's four hits, including a double and three runs. Jacob Hayes had two hits, one being a triple, and an RBI. Jonathan Evans also had two hits.
Staely Moore threw six innings of one-hit baseball and struck out 10 as Anacortes improved to 6-1 in conference and 9-3 overall.
"Staely competed well, and we hit some balls hard," Swapp said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs got the run they needed to secure the Northwest Conference victory in the final inning.
Dylan Jacobs' bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh brought home the game-winning run.
Xavier Neyens went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for the Bulldogs, who scored four runs in the sixth inning to tie the game 6-6.
Mount Vernon is 7-0 in conference and 9-2 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 8,
Sehome Mariners 7
10 innings
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs won the Northwest Conference extra-inning game by way of a walk-off.
Sherman Griffin brought home the game-winning run as Tanner Lagerway crossed home plate. It was Griffin's fourth hit in the game, one of which was a triple.
Ryder Arellano and Wyett Fedina also tripled for Sedro-Woolley, which tallied 13 hits in the game.
Landon Friedrichs had a pair of hits for Sedro-Woolley, including a double, while Fedina and Otto Tesarik also finished with a pair of hits apiece.
The Cubs improved to 2-5 in conference and 4-7 overall.
SOFTBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10,
Lynden Lions 6
LYNDEN — Sedro-Woolley's Sami Stark feasted on Lynden pitching as the Cubs notched the Northwest Conference victory.
Stark finished 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
For the game, the Cubs amassed 15 hits. Lola Wylie went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Rylan Kononen was 3-for-5 with two RBI and three stolen bases, Alyssa Mercer was 2-for-5 with three RBI, and Grace Swenson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Swenson got the win on the mound in going the distance. She allowed 10 hits and six runs and had five strikeouts.
The Cubs are 4-2 in conference and 7-2 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 11,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to 0-5 in the Northwest Conference and 2-6 overall.
BOYS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs recorded their second win in as many days as they shut out the Bayhawks in a highly competitive Northwest Conference match.
Mount Vernon's Jovany Lopez scored the game winner in the 65th minute.
"He was our MVP of the game," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "He showed off his incredible skills when he received a pass from Danny (Gonzalez) and with some impressive footwork and sheer determination, managed to get a shot off despite being surrounded by three Bellingham players. And what a shot it was as it found the back of the net."
Jesus Garcia kept the sheet clean in goal for the Bulldogs, who are 4-0-1 in conference and 6-0-2 overall.
