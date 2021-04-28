MOUNT VERNON — Steven Gard broke a late tie with a crucial at-bat and Zach Klinger struck out five batters as the Mount Vernon High School baseball team prevailed 2-1 over Squalicum on Tuesday.
Gard singled on a 2-1 count in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Klinger went all seven innings, scattering four hits on his way to the win.
The Bulldogs (3-7), who had four hits total, played error-free in the field.
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
BELLINGHAM — Kevin McClellan narrowly missed out on a no-hitter earlier this season.
When he got a chance at one Tuesday, the Seahawks standout made sure to cinch it.
McClellan threw a nine-strikeout, 81-pitch no-hitter. He carried a no-hitter in the seventh earlier this year against Nooksack Valley before giving up his only hit of that game, a single.
Joe Cutter had two singles Tuesday as the Seahawks bettered their record to 7-3.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
Sehome Mariners 0
Eight innings
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It took an extra frame, but the Cubs didn't mind as they got the run they needed off the bat of Owen Murdock.
In the bottom of the eighth, Colson Friedrichs was hit by a pitch. Tyrel Schut singled and the bases were loaded with Sedro-Woolley runners following an error that allowed Seth Humerickhouse to reach first.
That set up Murdock's heroics as he singled down the right field line, plating Friedrichs for the game winner.
Schut finished 4-for-4 with a double. Murdock was 2-for-4.
Lane Aungst went the distance for the Cubs (8-2), allowing four hits with nine strikeouts.
"He pitched on outstanding game," Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie said. "He kept his pitch count low and was very efficient."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Meridian Trojans 1
The Tigers emerged with the victory.
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner Braves 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
EASTSOUND — Katie Watkins was 11-of-11 serving with five kills, Ellie Marble had 14 kills and 12 digs and the Braves returned from a layoff for a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 win.
"It was great to be back on the court after our time off. I was proud of the way we played tonight and the hard work our girls are putting in daily," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said.
Sarah Cook had six aces, 10 digs and eight kills for the Braves (5-0). Rachel Cram added nine digs and Maya Masonholder had five aces and four digs.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs rolled to a 9-0 halftime lead and improved to 8-0.
Kyler Houck had the Bulldogs’ first two goals in the opening five minutes and Bridger Tautvydas finished with three goals.
Edgar Serrano and Jose Batista each scored a pair of goals. Angel Casillas-Gil and Adjani Herrera-Garduño each scored a goal apiece.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BURLINGTON — Agustin Guillen recorded a hat trick, Junior Maturana scored two goals and the Tigers evened their record at 3-3.
"The boys played a fantastic game ..., moving off the ball and connecting passes well. The boys were able to create and finish solid scoring chances. I’m very proud of the boys’ effort, collectively and individually," Tigers coach Ben MacKay said.
He said Burlington-Edison was without captain Gehrig Dabbs, who suffered an injury in a recent practice.
"The boys rallied to play hard for him," he said.
Anthony Andrade and Erick Rodarte each scored a goal for the Tigers, and Guillen and Nando Velazquez provided assists.
MacKay said he was impressed by the hard play of the Cubs (1-7).
Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said her squad got good play from Max Porter and Josiah Vellegas.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Coupeville Wolves 1
MOUNT VERNON — Three Hurricanes scored as Mount Vernon Christian upped its record to 3-2.
Canaan VanderArk, Reuben Hall and Ben Rozema scored. Rozema's goal in the 63rd minute came on a penalty kick.
GIRLS' GOLF
Northwest Conference at Sudden Valley
BELLINGHAM — Ashley Bruland of Mount Vernon took medalist honors with a nine-hole 44.
The Bulldogs standout bested a field that included second-place finisher Hannah Hochsprung (47) and third-place finisher Cassi Hogan (48) of Sehome, which won the team crown with 283 total strokes.
Bailey Jaderlund led second-place Burlington-Edison with a 51. The Tigers had 294 team strokes.
Reagan Smith led Anacortes with a 55. Erin Pierce led Sedro-Woolley with a 57.
BOYS' GOLF
Northwest Conference at Lake Padden
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes golfer Brendan Hodgson tied for third in the seven-team match with a personal-best 78.
He wasn't the only Seahawk to notch a personal best during the match; Bruce Gaddie shot an 87 and Coleman Goss added a 93.
"(I'm) excited to see these young players continue to improve, and it helps when led by the example of my only senior Brendan. It was really fun to watch him play today," Seahawks coach Chris McKnight said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.