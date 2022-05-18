ARLINGTON — The Mount Vernon Christian baseball team won its Class 1B State Regional play-in game Tuesday afternoon, defeating Mossyrock 6-0.
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning to take command.
"We started the game with great at-bats," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "We were patient at the plate and were able to get guys on base via base on balls, hit by pitches and a few singles."
Joe Kilvert hit a two-RBI single with two outs in the opening frame to give the Hurricanes a 5-0 lead. He ended up 2-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base.
"We continued pressuring Mossyrock in the second inning by scoring Alec Flury on a base hit by Jordan Boon," the coach said.
Flury went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Jordan Feddema got the start and in his five innings allowed two hits and struck out five. Joel Votipka came on in relief and struck out three and gave up one hit in two innings.
"Our defense played solid and made some clutch plays in some key spots," Burmeister said. "Alec showed his range in center field as he made a great catch in the left-center gap that likely would have ended up as a double. Teagan Benefit was solid for us at third base."
The Hurricanes (11-7) will face Almira-Coulee-Hartline at 10 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals at Larson Playfields in Moses Lake.
Girls' Golf
Northwest 3A District Tournament
OAK HARBOR — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland won the district championship at Whidbey Island Golf and Country Club.
Bruland won with a two-day total of 161 (81-80). Teammate Sara Pate finished third with a 188 (89-99).
Both Bruland and Pate advance to the Class 3A State Tournament at MeadowWood Golf Course in Spokane on May 24-25.
Northwest 2A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — Numerous local golfers made the opening-day cut of 130 or below and will continue play Wednesday.
Sedro-Woolley's Erin Pierce is in sixth place following her opening round of 96.
Trailing Pierce by a single stroke after her round of 97 is Burlington-Edison's Piper Raupp.
Sedro-Woolley's Taylor De leso is tied for eighth after a 103 while fellow Cub Cora Pierce is tied for 10th after shooting a 106.
Burlington-Edison's Ea Wuellner is in 15th after her round of 110 while Chloe Brink and Faith Gorum shot 112s and are in a four-way tie for 17th.
Boys' Golf
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison claimed the district title at Skagit Golf & Country Club and qualified as a team for the Class 2A State Tournament on May 24-25 at Olympia's Capital City Golf Course.
Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson and Ian Powers finished in a three-way tie for second place with Archbishop Murphy's Eric Leonen at 145.
Wilson shot a 72 on the second day while Powers and Leonen each shot 75.
The Tigers’ Payson Atkinson finished fifth with his round of 74 for a two-day total of 149, Spencer Atkinson placed 11th following his round of 81 for a total of 161, and Cobe Betz placed 12th with a second round of 81 for a total of 163.
Jordan Medcalf of Lynden won the district title with his score of 141 (73-68).
