LA CONNER — The Mount Vernon Christian boys' basketball team made the short bus ride home from La Conner a sweet one Tuesday night as the Hurricanes returned as Northwest 2B/1B League champions.
Mount Vernon Christian defeated the Braves, 56-31.
"In a night where your center hits his first career 3-point shot, you know as a coach, things are going well," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell.
The Hurricanes held La Conner to single-digit scoring in the first two quarters and led 26-8 at halftime.
The defense continued to dominate in the third quarter as Mount Vernon Christian outscored La Conner 21-8 to take a commanding 47-16 lead.
"Our defense was the difference holding them to single-digit quarters through three," Russell said. "Our desire was to come out and earn the league championship with a win, and our seniors led the way."
Billy DeJong paced the Hurricanes with 15 points while Lucas Millenaar finished with 14.
The Braves' Braden Thomas tallied 14 points.
The Hurricanes finished the regular season 6-0 in league and 15-5 overall. La Conner is 2-2, and 8-10.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 72,
Bellingham Bayhawks 56
BURLINGTON — The Tigers pulled away in the second half en route to the Northwest Conference triumph.
"The game was close in the first half," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton. "We made a couple defensive adjustments at halftime, played a strong third quarter and played with a solid lead throughout the fourth."
The Tigers were led by the 23 points of Blaine Granberg. Bennett Howe finished with 19 and Evan Ruiz added 14.
"It was certainly a strong team win and a great way for our seniors to finish on our home court," Dutton said.
The Tigers improved to 6-8 in conference and 7-10 overall.
Darrington Loggers 37,
Concrete Lions 34
DARRINGTON — The loss dropped the Lions to 1-6 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 5-15 overall.
"Playing our fifth game in six days, we struggled to get anything going on the offensive end," said Concrete coach Levi Stewart. "Just a good rivalry game. Darrington is always a tough place to play. Lot of shots we usually hit just didn’t go down."
Josiah Rider led the Lions in scoring with 11 points.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 48,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 28
LA CONNER — The Braves won the clash of the Northwest 2B/1B League's top two teams, improving to 4-0 in league and 14-4 overall. The Hurricanes fell to 5-1, 17-3.
"We came out with purpose tonight to avenge a one-point loss at Mount Vernon Christian earlier in the season," said La Conner coach Joe Harper, whose team led 24-13 at halftime.
The Braves' Ellie Marble led all scorers with 19 points and Josie Harper added 15.
"With (Allie) Heino out most of the first three quarters and poor shooting, we were not able to keep up," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "La Conner's seniors did a great job and played well on senior night. We will need to find some grit for the postseason run."
Heino led the Hurricanes in scoring with 10 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 62,
Bellingham Bayhawks 20
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers raised their Northwest Conference record to 11-3 and overall mark to 14-5.
A trio of Tigers scored in double-digits as Malia Anderson finished with 15 points, Claire Bishop 13 and Lily Atkins 12.
Darrington Loggers 41,
Concrete Lions 22
DARRINGTON — Alexa Dalton collected seven points and four steals while Destiny Gilbert chipped in five points in Concrete's Northwest 2B/1B League loss.
"This game was a huge improvement from our first go-around with Darrington," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "Our team effort was the best it has been all season.
"Playing five games in the last six days has helped define us, and prepare us for the playoffs."
The Lions are 1-6 in league and 4-16 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 137,
Sehome Mariners 41
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks produced two double-event winners as they cruised to the Northwest Conference win.
John Hernandez won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.42 seconds as well as the 100 backstroke in 1:02.19. Jonathan Evans touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (24.82) and 100 backstroke (1:15.93).
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
