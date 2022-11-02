MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team is off to state for the third straight year after dominating Evergreen Lutheran 5-0 in a Bi-District 2B/1B semifinal game on Tuesday.

"We pressured them right out of the gate but struggled shaking off some rust after not playing a game in almost three weeks," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "We threatened them multiple times and Emily Russell finally put one in off a corner kick."


