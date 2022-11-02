Mount Vernon Christian's Abby Russell takes a shot in a district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from a Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from a Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian's Abby Russell takes a shot in a district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from a Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from a Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
Scenes from the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team's district playoff game against Evergreen Lutheran on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-0, securing a spot in the state tournament.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team is off to state for the third straight year after dominating Evergreen Lutheran 5-0 in a Bi-District 2B/1B semifinal game on Tuesday.
"We pressured them right out of the gate but struggled shaking off some rust after not playing a game in almost three weeks," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "We threatened them multiple times and Emily Russell finally put one in off a corner kick."
That was the lone goal in the first half.
At halftime, the coach instructed his squad to "go at their back three at pace and also their goalie a bit more directly."
The strategy paid off, leading to more shot opportunities and four more goals.
Alexa Brown scored twice in the second half while Abby Russell and Ruthie Rozema each scored a goal.
The Hurricanes (9-4-1) face Crosspoint Academy for the bi-district championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sammamish High School.
Northwest 2A District
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Squalicum Storm 1
ANACORTES — The Tigers got the win they needed to keep their season alive.
Burlington-Edison (10-3-4) will play Sehome in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
The Tigers led Squalicum 2-0 at halftime as Liz Cisneros and Nyomie Schwetz each converted free kick opportunities into goals.
After the Storm closed the gap to 2-1 in the second half, Stephanie Ortiz provided the Tigers the cushion they needed as she scored late in the match.
"Nyomie Schwetz and Renee Wargo both played well and showed their experience and aggressiveness in the game," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "Ava Dungan, Cambria Smith and Jasmine Hernandez also combined well in the midfield."
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
DUVALL — The Seahawks saw their season come to an end with the loss to the Red Wolves.
Anacortes' Charlotte Santos tied the game off an assist from Emma Foley after Cedarcrest got on the board by way of penalty kick.
"We equalized with a beautiful play down the weak side by our wingback Charlotte Santos," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "She distributed to Emma Foley at the top of 18 and received it back to finish with a shot over top of the keeper."
The game was 1-1 at the half.
Cedarcrest scored the game-winning goal in the second half as the shot bounced off the far post and into the net.
Anacortes (8-5-4) was unable to find the equalizer.
"Sometimes in the game of soccer possession, good distribution and more opportunities do not equal a win," Hanson said. "Our first half of soccer was some of the best soccer I've seen in eight years at Anacortes. We did not capitalize on all of our opportunities, but I was proud."
The coach highlighted the play of Erin Kennedy at defensive mid, Emma Foley and Camryn Kerr as well as Santos.
"We were not ready to end our season," Hanson said, "but we end proud of our growth and accomplishments."
VOLLEYBALL
Tri-District 1B
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Pope John Paul II Eagles 1
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian won 25-15, 25-21, 16-25, 25-15 and advanced to face Orcas Island at 2 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal match.
"We knew this was a big game," said Hurricanes coach Noel Ruble. "We knew what we had to do. Give them credit, they are a good team.
"I was really proud of the consistency our team showed. Our goal all season was to qualify for state and we did that."
Kiera Link had four kills, two aces and was 25-for-25 serving for Mount Vernon Christian (14-5). Allie Heino added six kills.
Grace Academy Eagles 3,
Concrete Lions 0
BREMERTON —The Lions were swept by the Eagles in the tournament match and saw their season come to end with a record of 4-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.