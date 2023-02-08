MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team opened Northwest 1B District Tournament play Tuesday afternoon with a 58-16 victory over Darrington.
The Hurricanes will play Orcas Island at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at home in the tournament's title game.
"A fast start in both the first and third quarters, outscoring Darrington 21-0 and 22-1," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "The press was effective, and shots fell to start the second half."
The Hurricanes led 36-10 at halftime and 58-11 to start the fourth.
Allie Heino finished the game with 18 points while Caitlin Vander Kooy scored 16 points to lead the way for Mount Vernon Christian (18-3).
"Caitlin was all over the court creating problems and Allie finished well," Droog said.
Concrete Lions 49,
Grace Academy Eagles 14
MARYSVILLE — The Lions won the Northwest 1B District Tournament game behind a career effort in scoring from Alexa Dalton.
Dalton finished with 16 points and eight steals in only 16 minutes as Concrete won for the fifth time in seven games.
The Lions' Kylie Selin had eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists and 13 steals — the latter number second most in program history — while Breanna Coggins finished with 11 points and eight steals.
Ashlyn Morgareidge chipped in six points and had 10 rebounds.
Concrete (6-17) will host Crescent in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Thursday.
La Conner Braves 48,
Coupeville Wolves 22
COUPEVILLE — The Braves concluded their Northwest 2B/1B League season with a victory over the Wolves.
La Conner held the Wolves to five points in the first half.
Josie Harper led all scorers with 22 points that included six 3's while Kennedy Miller had a season- and career-high 14 points, 12 of which came on four 3's.
La Conner's Ellie Marble — Skagit County's leading scorer — did not play.
The Braves (6-0 league, 17-4 overall) will open the Bi-District Tournament at 7 p.m. Monday against Northwest Christian in Coupeville.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 77,
Grace Academy Eagles 45
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes cruised to the Northwest 1B District Tournament victory.
"Our size advantage was evident as our bigs cleaned up the boards with a total of 30 rebounds between them," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Liam Millenaar and Billy DeJong put up 14 of our 21 first-quarter points from inside the paint. They were tough to stop."
Millenaar finished the game with 23 points while DeJong and Colby Faber scored 15 points apiece.
"This was a really good win for us," Russell said. "Grace Academy does a lot of things very well and I thought our defense kept them at bay and didn't allow them to get into their offense easily."
The Hurricanes (17-5) will host Lummi Nation at 8 p.m. Thursday in the tournament's championship game.
Coupeville Wolves 60
La Conner Braves 47,
COUPEVILLE — The Braves lost their Northwest 2B/1B League finale.
La Conner (3-3 league, 9-12 overall) will begin Bi-District Tournament play at Auburn Adventist at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
