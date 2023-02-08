svh-202302xx-sports-GBB-MVC-vs-Darrington-1.jpg
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino takes a shot during a Northwest 1B District Tournament game Wednesday against Darrington in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 58-16.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team opened Northwest 1B District Tournament play Tuesday afternoon with a 58-16 victory over Darrington.

The Hurricanes will play Orcas Island at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at home in the tournament's title game.


