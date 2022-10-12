MOUNT VERNON — Alexa Brown scored twice and Abby Russell and Charlotte McNeely had a goal apiece in the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team’s 4-0 Northwest 1B/2B League victory over Friday Harbor on Tuesday.
"Friday Harbor came to play," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "They challenged everything and made the game difficult on us just by their work rate.
"We need to tidy up a few things in our defense as well as our midfield to forwards link-up play but overall we created a number of chances on goal and put away enough into the back of the net to come away with the victory."
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-0-1 in league and 7-4-1 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs gave the Wildcats all they could handle in what Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma described as an incredibly competitive Northwest Conference game.
"The cards unfortunately didn’t fall in our favor," Sakuma added. "... I am really proud of the girls’ performance against a strong Oak Harbor team.
"We had some great opportunities but just weren’t able to finish."
Defensively, the Cubs were led by Olivia Stroud, Katie Helgeson and keeper Cruz Trevithick while Alivia Hynds, Thalia Carreon and Aaliyah Gottier built the attack from the midfield.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-4 in conference and 4-5-1 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 6,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-3-1 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 0-10-1 overall.
Boys’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2
La Conner Braves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes improved to 6-3-1 with the nonleague victory.
The Hurricanes led 1-0 at the half as Oliver Ness scored in the sixth minute off an assist from Lucas Millenaar.
"The first half continued with much of the play dictated by the Hurricanes," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth.
In the 76th minute, Millenaar found the back of the net off a Jordan Boon assist.
"After the half, La Conner came out with pressure and energy," Wohlgemuth said, "but was repelled by a Mount Vernon Christian squad who continued to control the ball and speed of play."
The Braves are 3-8-1.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Darrington Loggers 0
LA CONNER — The Braves won 25-6, 25-11, 25-11 and improved to 5-0 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 7-1 overall.
Ellie Marble was 17-for-17 hitting for La Conner with 14 kills, 17 digs, seven aces and was 10-for-10 on serve/receive.
Josie Harper finished with 11 kills and went 10-for-10 on serve-receive. Morgan Huizenga had nine kills and 20 digs, Makayla Herrera had six kills and Abby Udlock recorded 32 assists.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — Burlington-Edison notched the Northwest Conference victory 25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18.
Lexie Mason had 18 kills for the Tigers while Adria Ray finished with 28 assists and Brooke Tyler had 17 digs.
Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn finished with 10 kills and 13 assists. Tatum Swapp had five kills and 15 digs, Colby Carr had five kills and Regan Hunt tallied 10 kills and six blocks.
Burlington-Edison remained perfect in conference play at 10-0 and is 11-1 overall. The Seahawks are 4-6, 4-8.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs didn't make it easy for the Lyncs, who emerged with the 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 Northwest Conference victory.
"We are walking away from this loss feeling content, yet hungry for more competition," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "Our girls showed drive and played together as a team, especially during the second set where we took an early lead."
Abby Thompson stepped into the role of outside hitter and had four kills. Eliza Lindsey had 12 digs.
Mount Vernon is 0-10 in conference and 0-11 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes swept the Wolverines 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
"We were able to really get a lot working in the match," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble. "We were passing the ball around well and I thought Allie Heino was able to make a big difference in the third set."
Heino finished the match with four blocks, 11 kills and three aces. Rayah Oostra had two kills and five aces and Andi Ware finished with two kills and six aces.
Mount Vernon Christian improved to 4-1 in conference and 10-1 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
COUPEVILLE — The Lions dropped to 0-7 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 3-10 overall.
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers ventured across the bridge and returned home with the Northwest Conference victory.
"The depth of our doubles teams has been our strength all season and it was great to see them earn great victories in our final match of the season," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace.
In doubles, No. 1 Charlie King and Ian Powers defeated Darian Whiton and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber 6-1, 6-0. Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson defeated George Tebb and Bode Nelson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, and at No. 3, Reese Gardner and Kounosuke Wilcox won 6-3, 6-0 over Manny Pina-Montero and Alex Veals.
In singles, the lone victory for Burlington-Edison came at No. 4 where Michael Hoagland defeated Noah Stoner 6-1, 6-3.
"Michael played the best I've seen him play all season," Wallace said. "He put together a complete match with everything we have been working on the past few weeks. He's been an anchor for us at No. 4 singles all season long, earning wins when we really needed it."
Mount Vernon’s Kian Dehghan defeated Spencer Betz 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles; No. 2 Milo Gasser won 6-4, 6-4 over Charlie Elliott, and No. 3 Sapien Abrahamson rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 victory.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Seahawks recorded the Northwest Conference victory.
"We came out and set the tone in the first four matches and kept it going," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "I keep saying it, but this whole group competes with such purpose and consistency."
In singles, Colton Hong defeated Owen Vellegas 6-3, 6-2 at the top spot while Andrew Van Egdom won 7-6(7-3), 6-2 over Gibson Griffin at No. 2. Ryker Kluft was victorious at No. 3 by 6-3, 6-2 and at No. 4, Alex Tull swept Logan Rise 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols defeated Koe Greenough and Otto Tesarick 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1. Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson won 6-0, 6-0 over Connor Griffin and Jordan Janick at No. 2, and Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann defeated Kevin Macagba and Jacob Martin 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
Girls' Swimming
Mount Vernon, Meridian, Blaine at Ferndale
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs recorded three Northwest Conference dual victories: 113-34 over Ferndale, 115-33 over Blaine and 126-8 over Meridian.
Emilie Mentel won a pair of events for the Bulldogs: the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 58.30 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:07.70.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 113,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 66
OAK HARBOR — Sedro-Woolley's Heather Santangelo won two individual events, taking the 200-meter freestyle in 2:32.55 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.24.
The Cubs' Bella Beilfuss won the 200 individual medley (3:13.15), and Sedro-Woolley won the 200 freestyle relay (2:29.76).
Lynden Lions 120,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 41
MOUNT VERNON — Suhani Karwal won two individual events for the Tigers.
She took the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.96) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.00).
