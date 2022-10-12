svh-202210xx-sports-GS-MVC-vs-FH-1.jpg
Mount Vernon Christian's Callie Russell takes a shot against Friday Harbor on Tuesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 4-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Alexa Brown scored twice and Abby Russell and Charlotte McNeely had a goal apiece in the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team’s 4-0 Northwest 1B/2B League victory over Friday Harbor on Tuesday.

"Friday Harbor came to play," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "They challenged everything and made the game difficult on us just by their work rate.

