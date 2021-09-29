LA CONNER — Sophia Schmaus led the way with a pair of goals Tuesday as the Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team beat La Conner 8-0 on an afternoon when the Hurricanes were shorthanded.
Grace Van Pelt made a key save on a penalty kick early as the Hurricanes went up 3-0 in the first half.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell said his team made some adjustments at halftime that helped the offense thrive.
"After some tactical adjustments we were finally able to open La Conner up and begin to possess the ball in better areas and with more space to work," he said. "We created a number of chances in the second half and the score showed it."
The coach said Schmaus turned in an especially crucial effort to lead the way with scoring; the Hurricanes also got goals from Caitlin VanderKooy, Hannah Van Hofwegen, Kylee Russell, Emily Russell, Ruthie Rozema and Callie Russell.
The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 in league, 5-1-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
ANACORTES — Emma Foley scored a first-half goal, converting a one-on-one opportunity, and Claire Schnabel was in goal for the shutout as the Seahawks improved to 5-1.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said Faye Lopez turned in a crucial performance off the bench in the win over Mount Vernon (1-5-1).
“We created plenty of opportunities to score, but their keeper let nothing slip by," Bulldogs coach Lauren Jansen said.
She said the Bulldogs got solid performances from Lexi Cooley, Parker Halgren, Sophia Youngsman and Janelle Fuentes.
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 4,
Mount Vernon Christian 1
EASTSOUND — Ben Rozema scored on a free kick for the Hurricanes, who fell to 5-2.
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 2
LA CONNER — The Braves improved to 4-2 with the one-goal win.
Volleyball
Darrington Loggers 3,
Mount Vernon Christian 1
DARRINGTON — Allie Heino had 11 kills and three blocks for the Hurricanes and Noelle Price added seven kills, but the Loggers won 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23.
"We gave it our 100% and played our best game of the season today," Hurricanes coach Noel Ruble said. "The girls worked hard and I was proud of their effort today."
Mount Vernon Christian (1-3, 2-4) has games remaining against La Conner and Concrete this week.
La Conner Braves 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
EASTSOUND — The Braves remained undefeated at 4-0 with the sweep.
Providence Classical Christian 3,
Concrete Lions 0
REDMOND — The Lions fell to 0-5 with the loss.
Girls' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 140,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 34
ANACORTES — Lindsay Brown, Annaly Ellis and M.J. Anderson each won two individual events in the Seahawks' win over a county opponent.
Brown won the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.03) and 500 freestyle (5:44.15); Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:08.16) and 100 freestyle (1:02.40); and Anderson won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.18) and diving (99.30 points).
Bellingham Bayhawks 78,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 73
MOUNT VERNON — Ella Blair and Nina Horan both won a couple of individual events for the Bulldogs: for Blair, the 50 freestyle (28.22 seconds) and 500 freestyle (6:13.75); for Horan, the 100 butterfly (1:28.52) and 200 freestyle (2:21.21).
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers' doubles teams swept the Wildcats in a matchup at Skagit Valley College.
Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua won 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Spencer Betz and Luke Granger won 6-2, 6-1; and Dylan Moe and Charlie King won 7-5, 6-4.
"Brennan and Ashton really had to battle tough against a very good team. It took a bit for them to find their rhythm, but when they did they really started to win some great points," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
In singles, Burlington-Edison got victories from Caleb Cox (7-5, 2-6, 10-7), Ian Powers (6-4, 6-0) and Brandon Mair (6-2, 6-1) as the Tigers improved to 6-1.
Wallace said Cox turned in a "calm and strategic" match on his way to the three-set victory.
