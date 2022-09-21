MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian and Grace Academy boys’ soccer teams played to a scoreless tie on Tuesday afternoon.
The nonleague result left the Hurricanes with a 2-1-1 record.
La Conner Braves 1,
Coupeville Wolves 0 (OT)
LA CONNER — Isa Gonzales Rojas scored on a penalty kick in overtime to give the Braves the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
La Conner is 1-2 in league and 2-4 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
King's Knights 0
BURLINGTON — Seven different Tigers scored as Burlington-Edison rolled to the nonconference win and improved to 3-1-1.
"I can't remember a game where one team scored seven goals and all of them came from different players," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "That was a testament to our unselfish play and quality finishing from everyone involved."
Burlington-Edison led 4-0 at the half. Malia Anderson scored with an assist from Renee Wargo; Liz Cisneros scored off the assist from Morgan White; Presley Hill tallied an unassisted strike, and Cambria Smith converted a pass from Jasmine Hernandez for the goal.
In the second half, Analise Slotemaker found the back of the net off a free kick. Morgan White and Stephanie Ortiz scored the final two goals, with Hernandez recording both assists.
Kira MacKay and Liz Cisneros combined in goal for the shutout.
"Morgan White played especially well," Kuttel said, "as did the midfield combo of Jasmine Hernandez, Renee Wargo and Cambria Smith who controlled the middle of the field and the flow of the game.
"Malia Anderson and Stephanie Ortiz played especially dangerous as outside backs and contributed two great goals from runs in their defensive end."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Squalicum Storm 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs survived the Storm to secure the victory in their Northwest Conference opener.
Mount Vernon is 1-2-1 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 6,
La Conner Braves 0
EVERSON — La Conner fell to 0-5 on the season.
Volleyball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
La Conner Braves 0
EVERSON — The Pioneers were impressive they swept the Braves (2-1) in the nonleague match, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23.
"Nooksack is a very solid team," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We had a difficult time on defense due to Nooksack's strong offense. We will continue to improve and learn from our tough matches as we head into our league play."
Ellie Marble had 20 kills, was 21-for-21 on serve-receive and had 34 digs for the Braves.
Abby Udlock had 24 assists and Morgan Huizenga added 10 kills for La Conner.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 0
EASTSOUND — The Lions dropped to 0-2 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 2-5 overall.
Girls' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 89,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 74
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon won the battle of county rivals in the Northwest Conference meet.
The Bulldogs’ Nina Horan won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 52.85 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:16.72) while Kathryn Lewis touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:09.11) and 100 freestyle (1:03.77).
Sedro-Woolley's Heather Santangelo collected victories in the 200 freestyle (2:13.94) and 50 freestyle (28.48).
Sehome Mariners 114
Burlington-Edison Tigers 44
BELLINGHAM — Suhani Karwai touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 18.29 seconds for the Tigers’ lone win in the Northwest Conference meet.
