MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian boys' basketball team faced a determined Grace Academy squad in the semifinal round of the Northwest 1B District Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Hurricanes, however, managed to secure the 58-50 victory.
"We did not match Grace Academy's intensity to start the game," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Down 7-0 in a district playoff is not a great place to be, however with a team of seniors and juniors, our maturity showed as we worked to get back within one at half."
The Hurricanes trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 at the break. Russell made some adjustments and his team responded in the second half.
"We changed our pressure a bit and switched up our offense to really attack the paint," the coach said. "Grace is a good team and I am happy with a win."
Billy DeJong led the Hurricanes in scoring with 15 points while Nick Wyatt and Julian Pedrosa each scored 14 points.
Mount Vernon Christian (13-4) will visit Lummi Nation on Thursday for the district title.
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 61,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 55
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Bulldogs (13-5) fell to the Hawks in the Northwest 3A Tournament and will play a loser-out game at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Monroe.
"We faced a very physical, well-coached team in Mountlake Terrace," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "They were the most physical team we've played this season which caused us to struggle scoring."
Quinn Swanson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points followed by Michael Johnson with 17 and Lucas Rodio with 15.
"We played a very aggressive fourth quarter and had their lead down to four points," Valentine said, "but didn’t get any closer."
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 52,
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 41
MOUNT VERNON — Kylee Russell led Mount Vernon Christian with 17 points and Allie Heino finished with 16 in the Hurricanes’ Northwest 1B District Tournament semifinal win.
"In a game that did not find much flow, we were able to pound it inside on offense with Kylee and Allie," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog, "and give a lot of good ball pressure on defense."
The play of Kayla VanHofwegen off the bench proved pivotal for the Hurricanes on defense, particularly in the third quarter.
"Our bench gave us great minutes defensively," Droog said. "Kayla got us some key takeaways in the third that allowed us to get out to a double-digit lead.”
Mount Vernon Christian (14-3) will play Orcas Island at Lummi Nation on Thursday for the district crown.
