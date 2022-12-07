Mount Vernon swimming
Mount Vernon's Andres Rivas dives into the water for his leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay on Tuesday during a meet against Oak Harbor in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon won, 101-55.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' swim team notched a 101-55 victory over Oak Harbor on Tuesday in a Northwest Conference meet.

Andres Rivas won a pair of events for Mount Vernon: the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 21.09 seconds, and 500 freestyle in 5:44.23.


