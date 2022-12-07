MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' swim team notched a 101-55 victory over Oak Harbor on Tuesday in a Northwest Conference meet.
Andres Rivas won a pair of events for Mount Vernon: the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 21.09 seconds, and 500 freestyle in 5:44.23.
Anacortes Seahawks 123,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 44
ANACORTES — Zachary Harris and Will McClintock each posted a pair of individual wins as the Seahawks won every event in the Northwest Conference meet.
Harris won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.22 and 100 breaststroke in 1:05. McClintock touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.43) and 100 backstroke (55.75).
Lynden Lions 113,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 44
LYNDEN — Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery won two individual events in the Northwest Conference meet.
He took first in the 200 freestyle in 2:16.18 and first in the 500 freestyle in 6:15.47.
Teammate William Bullard won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.24.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 73,
Northwest Yashiva Lions 26
MERCER ISLAND — The Hurricanes exacted a bit of revenge with the nonleague victory.
"The boys came to play and compete," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell, whose team led 35-8 at halftime. "We had lost to NW Yeshiva in the Tri-District Championship last year, so our guys were prepared to compete."
Lucas Millenaar led the Hurricanes with 15 points, Billy DeJong and Liam Millenaar scored 11 points apiece and Colby Faber finished with 10.
"A lot of good things happened for our team as we controlled both the defensive and offensive boards," Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-1.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 81,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 37
BURLINGTON — A slow start put the Tigers in a hole they couldn't escape against the Lyncs.
Burlington-Edison trailed 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime of the Northwest Conference game.
"The highlight of the game for our team was a competitive second quarter, which was our best quarter of our first two games," said Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton. "We played solid defense during that quarter."
The Lyncs drained 13 shots from 3-point range.
Bennett Howe led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points while Evan Ruiz finished with 10.
"We need to continue to work on being more consistent with both our offensive and defensive execution," the coach said.
Burlington-Edison is 0-1 in conference and 0-2 overall.
Meridian Trojans 50,
La Conner Braves 21
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 1-3 with the nonleague loss.
Isa Gonzalez-Rojas led La Conner with five points.
Granite Falls Tigers 59,
Concrete Lions 16
CONCRETE — A shorthanded squad of Lions fell to the Tigers in the nonleague game.
Three players scored for Concrete (0-3), led by Adam Culver's seven points.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 75,
Jackson Timberwolves 31
LA CONNER — With four starters sidelined due to illness, the Class 4A Timberwolves were ripe for the picking as the Braves (3-0) rolled to the nonleague victory.
Josie Harper and Ellie Marble each scored 30 points for the Braves. Harper hit six 3's while Marble finished with a double-double with 12 rebounds and was 8-for-9 from the free throw line.
Makayla Herrera scored nine points to go along with eight rebounds and five blocks.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 68,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 51
LYNDEN — Chesah Holmes led Burlington-Edison with 23 points and eight rebounds while Analise Slotemaker and Malia Anderson each finished with 12 points in the Tigers' season opener.
Granite Falls Tigers 49,
Concrete Lions 10
CONCRETE — The Lions were short on players in dropping to 1-2 with the nonleague loss.
"We were missing nine players due to illness," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink, "so I am proud of all the girls who stepped up and played a lot of really rough and tough minutes."
Hayley Daniels led Concrete with five points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
