SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It was a rough outing for the Sedro-Woolley boys' basketball team Tuesday night as the Cubs squared off against a tall and talented squad from Lynden Christian.
When the final horn sounded, the Lyncs left town with the 90-48 Northwest Conference victory.
Jerome Mathias and Ben Hedberg each finished with nine points to lead Sedro-Woolley (0-1 conference, 2-2 overall).
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 67,
Orcas Island Vikings 42
MOUNT VERNON — Nick Wyatt finished with 20 points for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-1 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 3-2 overall.
Matt Wyatt added 10 points for the Hurricanes.
"I thought our boys responded well when Davis (Fogle) went down in the first quarter," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "We really worked on getting the ball inside to our bigs and scoring around the basket."
King's Knights 53,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 50
BURLINGTON — Zach Watson led Burlington-Edison (2-2) with 20 points in the loss.
La Conner Braves 67,
Concrete Lions 16
CONCRETE — The Braves won their third game in a row in their Northwest 1B/2B League opener.
"The boys did a great job of playing defense and getting their hands on the ball defensively," said La Conner coach CJ Woods. "We were able to knock down quite a few 3's. That’s fun to see the court spread like that."
Isaiah Price scored 20 points to lead the Braves (3-1 overall). Miles Sidzyik finished with 14 and Ivory Damien added 10.
The Lions (0-1) suited up seven players, including three freshmen.
"We relied on the veteran leadership of Owen Aamot, Adam Culver, Trevor Howard and Tylar Rogge," said Concrete coach Levi Steward. "Will Craig forced multiple turnovers with tough on-ball defense.”
Lakewood Cougars 70,
Anacortes Seahawks 37
ANACORTES — Jacob Hayes scored nine points, all in the first half, to lead Anacortes (2-1).
Girls' Basketball
Mount Veronon Christian Hurricanes 56,
Orcas Island Vikings 19
MOUNT VERNON — The home team led 31-10 at the half and never looked back as Mount Vernon Christian cruised to the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
"Steals, transition baskets and early good shooting led to a 17-3 first-quarter lead," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
Caitlin VanderKooy led the Hurricanes (1-0, 3-0) with 12 points, Kylee Russell scored 11 and Allie Heino finished with 10.
La Conner Braves 82,
Concrete Lions 13
CONCRETE — The Braves proved to be a bit much for the Lions to handle in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Sarah Cook and Ellie Marble led the Braves with 17 points apiece, Juna Swanson finished with 16 points while Ellalee Wortham had 11 points and Rachel Cram 10.
"Ashley Parker had an all-around good first game versus a top tier opponent with four points, six rebounds, two steals, and three assists," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink.
The Braves improved to 1-0 in league and 4-0 overall. Concrete is 0-1.
Lynden Lions 71,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 46
MOUNT VERNON — A 19-4 deficit in the first quarter was too much for Mount Vernon to overcome in the Northwest Conference game.
Malia Garcia led Mount Vernon (0-1, 1-2) with 16 points and Maliyah Johnson finished with 10.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 93,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 19
LYNDEN — The Lyncs handily won the game to drop the Cubs to 0-2.
