BURLINGTON — Runs were plentiful Tuesday afternoon when the Burlington-Edison and Sedro-Woolley baseball teams met in a Northwest Conference game.
When the final run crossed home plate, Sedro-Woolley came away with the 14-12 victory.
The Cubs are 1-2 in conference and 3-4 overall, the Tigers 1-2, 4-2.
Sedro-Woolley enjoyed a 14-5 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning, then had to hang on as Burlington-Edison scored seven runs.
Sedro-Woolley's Landon Friedrichs went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Owen Aamot was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Jacob Martin was 2-for-4 with one run and an RBI, and Sherman Griffin was 2-for-5 with two runs and a pair of RBI.
Freidrichs earned the win on the mound and Griffin the save.
For Burlington-Edison, Levi Koopmans finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI, Jaxon Thurmond was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and an RBI, and Tyler Walker went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
Anacortes Seahawks 12,
Blaine Borderites 1
ANACORTES — All 12 of the Seahawks' runs came in the second inning of the Northwest Conference game.
"Good win for us," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Blaine is a much better team than the score indicates. We had some good at bats and hit some balls really well in the second inning. We also played a very clean game defensively."
Staely Moore and Toby Esqueda each hit home runs in the second inning. Xavier Pateli finished with two hits and four RBI and Riley Mitchell added a bases-loaded double.
Jake Andrew was 2-for-3 with a double and Kannin Crews also had two hits for the Seahawks.
Moore tossed a two-hitter as the Seahawks improved to 3-0 in conference and 6-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
MOUNT VERNON — Bulldog pitchers combined to toss the no-hitter against the Pioneers.
Brody Olmsted got the start for Mount Vernon and went three innings with five strikeouts.
From the plate, Brady Dundin went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three RBI. Quinn Swanson went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBI.
Mount Vernon is 3-0 in conference and 4-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 8,
Orcas Island Vikings 2
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes scored six runs over the first two innings to secure the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
"We brought the energy early in the game ..." said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "We competed well by putting the ball in play and taking walks."
Nathan Symmank pitched five innings and gave up one run on four hits.
"It was a gritty win and we made defensive plays when we needed to get out of innings," the coach said. "Jordan Feddema turned an inning-ending double play in the fifth leaving two (Viking) runners stranded."
The Hurricanes are 3-0 in league and 3-2 overall.
Darrington Loggers 10,
Concrete Lions 0
DARRINGTON — The Lions fell to 0-2 in the Northwest 2B/1B League.
Granite Falls Tigers 13,
La Conner Braves 0
Five innings
GRANITE FALLS — The Braves dropped to 0-2 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-3 overall.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 18,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 6
EVERSON — The Cubs got back in the win column with the Northwest Conference victory.
Lola Wylie finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run for Sedro-Woolley. BriEllen Kononen was 2-for-4 with three runs, and Kaylie Nurmi went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and a run.
Grace Swenson picked up the win as she went six innings and allowed five earned runs.
The Cubs are 2-2 in conference and 5-2 overall.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
Nine innings
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs allowed two runs in the second inning and then played solid defense until the ninth when the Mountaineers plated the winning runs in the Northwest Conference game.
Mount Vernon tied the game in the fifth inning and had runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and eighth.
Teviana Saldivar was 2-for-4 for Mount Vernon, Dakota Brown went 2-for-5, Keira Cantu was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Alivia Luvera went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Olivia Collins fanned 16 and allowed five hits for Mount Vernon (1-2 conference, 1-4 overall).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 9,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 6
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison improved to 2-0 in the Northwest Conference and 3-3 overall.
The Tigers' Stella Kowalski was 3-for-3 with a home run and double, Nell Mangold was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Courtney Locke and Alexia Saldivar were each 2-for-3, and Peyton Locke and Katelyn Billings were each 2-for-4.
Meridian Trojans 11,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to 0-3 in the Northwest Conference and 2-4 overall.
Darrington Loggers 33,
Concrete Lions 2
DARRINGTON — The Lions lost the Northwest 2B/1B League game to fall to 0-2.
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Sehome Mariners 3
BURLINGTON — The Tigers had just enough to edge the Mariners in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Kira MacKay won 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot, and Sara Omdal secured a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win at No. 4.
At No. 2 doubles, Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox won 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 while Jaycee Smith and Amy Campbell won 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Blaine Borderites 1
BLAINE — The Seahawks were dominant in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Kaya Fountain won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, Mikiah Dunham 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 and Sophia Reed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 6-1, 6-0 at the top doubles spot followed by a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 by Ava Hightower and Abby Cross. Reese Illston and Emily Toledo won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
Lynden Lions 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Coach Janine Van Liew liked what she saw from Sophie Johnson at No. 1 singles in the Cubs' Northwest Conference loss.
"She is a smart player and I see good things from her," Van Liew said.
Boys' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers got a pair of goals from both Acxel Gonzalez and Kounosuke Wilcox in the second half to put the Northwest Conference game in the win column.
Burlington-Edison is 1-0 in conference and 4-2 overall.
Jordan Gomez staked the Tigers to a 1-0 lead at halftime on header.
"The first half was nervy, with our players maintaining possession for long stretches, but not finding the goal until several minutes in," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay.
"Our guys settled into a rhythm and played probably our best half of soccer this year (in the second half). Our midfield really stepped up and seemed to gel as the game went on. Jack DeCelle played fantastic, connecting our players through the thirds."
MacKay also spotlighted the play of Brian Bojorquez, Iver Light and Diego de la Torre.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference at Anacortes
ANACORTES — Burlington-Edison enjoyed an impressive day at Swinomish Golf Course.
Not only did the Tigers win with a round of 358, Ben Wilson took home medalist honors with his 18-hole score of 67 as the team played its way into the record books.
"We broke our school golf program team tournament score (362) with a 358," said Burlington-Edison coach Charlie Herzberg.
Ian Powers finished with a 70 for the Tigers followed by Rex Wilson (71).
Garrett Smith shot a 93 for Anacortes, which carded a 519.
Girls' Golf
Burlington-Edison, Anacortes at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — The wind at North Bellingham Golf Course made conditions challenging for the eight teams playing the back nine.
Burlington-Edison finished third with a round of 319 and Anacortes was seventh with a 368.
Ea Wuellner finished 10th overall with a round of 55 to lead the Tigers. Teammate Chloe Brink shot a 56.
Trinity Erickson led the Seahawks with a 65.
