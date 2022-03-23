BURLINGTON — The clouds finally parted Tuesday afternoon and allowed the Burlington-Edison girls' tennis team to take to the courts against Sedro-Woolley.
The Cubs won the Northwest Conference match, 4-3.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the Cougars in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes coach Elaina Myers highlighted the play of singles players Emily Cross, Kaya Fountain, Aleena Aipperspach and Ava Hightower.
"Lakewood has a very young team and they have doubled their program in just a year," Myers said. "It was a good experience for both teams. Newcomers to tennis at second doubles, Mikiah Dunham and Emily Toledo, played really well and are looking good in just their third match."
Ferndale Golden Eagles 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs won two singles matches and a doubles contest in Northwest Conference action.
Singles winners included No. 1 Sadie Lee 6-3, 6-2, and No. 3 Sabrina Stewart 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs’ No. 3 doubles team of Sophia Grechishkin and Molly Greiner won 6-2, 6-2.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 12,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 3
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs blew the Northwest Conference game open in the late innings.
Mount Vernon scored three runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh to improve to 1-0 in conference and 2-2 overall.
Xavier Neyens was 3-for-5 for the Bulldogs with two doubles and an RBI while Taylor Saben was 2-for-3.
Pitcher Quinn Swanson surrendered three runs on two hits over 3 2/3 innings and struck out one.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5,
Darrington Loggers 4
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 with the victory.
Alec Flury got the win for Mount Vernon Christian, striking out eight in six innings. Nathan Symmank notched the save, striking out two in an inning of work and was 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBI.
"Their starter was pulled (in the fifth inning) and we were able to get enough guys on base to put pressure on Darrington's defense by stealing bases and advancing on passed balls," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 10,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3
BURLINGTON — Pitcher Will Corcoran went six innings to pick up the win in the Tigers’ Northwest Conference opener.
Corcoran threw a five-hitter, struck out three, walked one and yielded two runs (one earned). Chase Oliver came on in relief in the seventh inning.
"Our guys pitched well," said Burlington-Edison coach John Thurmond. "They had a good command of the strike zone. Will mixed his pitches well and we played very well defensively."
Clayton O'Larey, Jaxon Thurmond and Cody Roetcissender all had two hits for Burlington-Edison. O'Larey and Thurmond also had two RBI apiece.
The Tigers are 4-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Meridian Trojans 0
ANACORTES — Anacortes pitcher Staely Moore threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.
"Really well-pitched game by both pitchers," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Staely was outstanding for us, and the Meridian kid, Bryce Johnson, is going to be a handful for teams this year.
"We were fortunate to win, and it was a great way to start the league portion of our schedule."
The Seahawks’ run came in the third inning when Jake Schuh doubled in Xavier Pateli, who had also doubled.
Anacortes is 3-1 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 14,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 6
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs won their first game of the season.
They are 1-2.
Coupeville Wolves 19,
La Conner Braves 8
COUPEVILLE — The Braves dropped to 0-2 overall.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
Six innings
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs made short work of the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference opener that was originally scheduled to be played in Oak Harbor.
"The bats broke out," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "Seven runs in the third inning got us going, then three more in the sixth gave us the 10-run rule."
Pitcher Olivia Collins held Oak Harbor to three hits while striking out 11. Offensively, she went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Mount Vernon's Sydney Snider was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI while Natalie Zastoupil was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Jasmine Bylsma was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI while Maya Justus was 1-for-3 with three RBI.
The Bulldogs are 2-2 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 18,
Sehome Mariners 8
Six innings
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Kiah Trammell and Sami Stark both collected four hits for Sedro-Woolley in the Northwest Confernce encounter.
Trammell was 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI while Stark was 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.
The Cubs scored seven runs in the second inning.
Winning pitcher Alyssa Mercer allowed eight hits and seven runs while striking out five over four innings.
Cruz Trevithick threw two innings in relief for the Cubs, who are 1-0 in conference and 2-1 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 12,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6
LAKEWOOD — The Cougars doubled up the Tigers in the Northwest Conference game.
Lakewood outhit Burlington-Edison 15-8. Tate Atchley and Kaylyn Quatsoe each homered for the Tigers.
Burlington-Edison is 0-1 in conference and 0-2 overall.
Granite Falls Tigers 4
Anacortes Seahawks 2
GRANITE FALLS — The Seahawks’ record fell to 1-3 with the loss.
Riley Pirkle threw a no-hitter, striking out 14, but Anacortes coach Tom Swapp said his squad was unable to outhit its mistakes.
Abby Ries drove in both runs for the Seahawks with a pair of singles while Kaiah Tull also had two hits.
Coupeville Wolves 18
La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — La Conner dropped to 0-2.
Boys' Golf
Mount Vernon, Burlington-Edison at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison won the match with a 412 at Sudden Valley, followed by Ferndale (419), Sehome (423), Lakewood (508), Blaine (556) and Bellingham (647).
Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Nooksack Valley were unable to field full teams.
Ferndale's Baylor Larrabee took home medalist honors with a 73.
Ian Powers shot a 77 to lead Burlington-Edison. Two other Tigers broke 80: Rex Wilson (78) and Payson Atkinson (79).
For the Cubs, Will Edwards led the way with a 119.
"I am very proud of this inexperienced group, they are starting to eliminate the huge numbers on holes and play smarter golf," said Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer. "... Sudden Valley was a very muddy and wet course, the playing conditions were very difficult."
Trenton Borgognoni led Mount Vernon with a 99.
Girls' Golf
Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison at Oak Harbor Tournament
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs finished second at the nine-hole tournament following a round of 315.
Tournament host Oak Harbor won with a team score of 273. Behind the top two were Nooksack Valley (357) and Ferndale (377).
Mount Vernon was unable to field a full squad, however, Ashley Bruland did shoot the tournament's low round of 38.
Cora Pierce's score of 52 led Sedro-Woolley as she tied for fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.