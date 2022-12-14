BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison girls' wrestling team hosted Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Baker in a double dual Tuesday night.
The Cubs came away with a pair of victories, including a 42-18 win over rival Burlington-Edison. Sedro-Woolley's CJ Johnson notched an overtime victory in that meet.
The Cubs defeated the Bulldogs 42-33 with pins from Keilyn Taylor (125 pounds), Micayla Yates (130), Aily Valdovinos (155) and Emilee Workman-Smith (235).
The Bulldogs' Parker Halgren notched a 5-0 decision at 120, and Yasmin Rodriguez (170) and Shecid Garcia-Quiroz (190) won by pin against the Cubs.
Mount Vernon winners by pin against Mount Baker included Braelyn Manke (115), Halgren (120), Hailey Bal (145) and Garcia-Quiroz (190).
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 52,
Orcas Island Vikings 8
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter and 38-2 at halftime en route to the nonleague win.
Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog credited the strong start to great interior passing and good defensive pressure.
Allie Heino led Mount Vernon Christian in scoring with 16 points while Kierra Link chipped in 10. Ruthie Rozema tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
The Hurricanes are 4-1.
Bellingham Bayhawks 35,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 27
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs gave the Bayhawks all they could handle, but fell to 0-3 in the Northwest Conference and 0-5 overall.
King's Knights 56,
La Conner Braves 50
LA CONNER — The Braves suffered their first loss of the season in the nonleague game.
La Conner's Ellie Marble led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Josie Harper had 15 points and was 9-for-10 from the foul line.
The Braves are 5-1.
Boys' Basketball
Orcas Island Vikings 61
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 59
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes rallied from a huge deficit before falling short in the nonleague contest.
"We worked ourselves out of the 21-6 hole we dug in the first quarter to get back and take the lead midway through the fourth quarter," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell.
The Hurricanes cut the lead to 33-24 at halftime and 43-38 entering the start of the fourth quarter.
Billy DeJong scored 16 points to lead Mount Vernon Christian while Liam Millenaar finished with 12.
"It was a good test of where we are at," Russell said. "Orcas was a state-level team last year, returning most of their guys this year. I think we can learn a lot from this game as we move forward."
The Hurricanes are 2-3.
Bellingham Bayhawks 58
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 49
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs had a lead in the Northwest Conference game but couldn't hold it.
"We were excited to play in front of our home crowd, it was a great atmosphere and we came out with great energy," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "It was a very physical game and we were able to match Bellingham but ran out of time to get the win."
After trailing 25-24 at the half, Sedro-Woolley led 40-39 at the start of the fourth quarter only to see the Bayhawks outscore the home team 19-9 in the final quarter.
Ethan DeJong and Owen Scheib scored 14 points apiece to lead Sedro-Woolley while Connor Cox finished with 11 points.
The Cubs fell to 0-3 in conference and 1-4 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 120
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs cruised to the Northwest Conference victory against the Cubs.
University of Tennessee commit Wyatt Carlton won a pair of events for Mount Vernon, touching the wall first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.34 seconds and 100 butterfly in 50.69.
Other double winners for the Bulldogs included Daniel Levasseur in the 200 freestyle (2:03) and 100 backstroke (57.81) and Andres Rivas in the 200 individual medley (2:21.77) and 500 freestyle (5:41.34).
