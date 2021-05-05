SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School girls' tennis team topped Burlington-Edison 6-1 on Tuesday in the final match of the Cubs' season.
The Cubs swept the doubles. Hannah Jutte and Emery DeJong won 7-6, 6-7, 6-4; Katie Helgeson and Addie Lynn won 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; and Lauryn Wilson and Torrie Nason won 6-3, 6-4.
Sedro-Woolley singles winners were Tess Wimer 6-4, 6-2; Lauren Anderson 6-2, 6-1; and Carlie Loop 6-3, 6-3.
"Tess Wimer played smart tennis at number one singles as did Lauren Anderson. Carlie Loop played her second varsity match at 4th singles as a freshman and did well," Cubs coach Janine Van Liew said.
BASEBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10,
Meridian Trojans 0
5 innings
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs blanked the Trojans in the 10-run-rule shortened game.
Lane Aungst pitched all five innings for Sedro-Woolley, striking out eight while allowing two hits.
Offensively, Tyrel Schut was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Abraham Bierl went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Colsen Friedrichs was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Seth Humerickhouse was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.
The Cubs are 9-3.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 9,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Golden Eagles collected 14 hits and stole six bases against the Bulldogs.
Zach Klinger went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs, who fell to 4-8.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lynden Lions 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers improved their record to 8-4 with the win.
Squalicum Storm 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to the Storm to drop to 7-5.
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner Braves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
LA CONNER —The Braves improved to 7-0 with the three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20.
Ellie Marble had 17 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead La Conner; Emma Keller had 27 assists and 14 digs. Sarah Cook had nine digs, two blocks and three aces. Katie Watkins added eight kills and two aces.
Without postseason matches to look forward to, Braves coach Suzanne Marble said the team has been focused on play match-to-match.
"This has been a year where we have truly kept the focus on each other as a team and have worked hard and had fun through all the challenges of this past year," she said.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes dropped to 4-2 with the loss.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland came home with medalist honors with an 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.