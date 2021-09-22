BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team survived a close match Tuesday with Bellingham.
The Tigers won 1-0 behind an early goal from Liz Cisneros on what Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel called a "great shot" off an assist from Emma Smith.
Kira MacKay contributed some late saves on her way to the shutout in goal, and Kuttel said Sydney Reisner, Stephanie Ortiz and Analise Slotemaker made crucial contributions on defense.
"We played well for stretches but Bellingham did a good job knocking us off our usual game rhythm," he said.
The Tigers are 4-0 in the Northwest Conference and 5-0 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 14,
Coupeville Wolves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes remained undefeated with the double-digit league win against the Wolves.
Emily Russell and Abby Russell each had three goals as the Hurricanes improved to 2-0 in league and 5-0-1 overall.
Lily Long, Hannah Van Hofwegen and Kylee Russell each had two goals, while Ruthie Rozema and Caitlin VanderKooy had one goal each. Goalie Grace Van Pelt made key saves down the stretch to preserve the shutout.
"At halftime I wanted my team to work on three different tactical points and we ended out the game by adding one more tactical scenario for the team to work on. The team responded very well to all these tactical challenges," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said.
Squalicum Storm 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs battled in a close game against the Storm.
"The girls have continued to fight through adversity and today was no different," Cubs coach Natalie Sakuma said.
Sakuma said the young team (0-4 in conference, 0-5 overall) has been resilient and has shown the ability to adapt to challenges.
She said Alivia Hynds and Katie Helgeson played well.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Golden Eagles were tough at home.
Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen said the Bulldogs (0-4) had several scoring chances and turned in an improved performance compared to late last week.
"Today was much better than Thursday — the heart was back," she said.
Boys' Soccer
La Conner Braves 13,
Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 1
LYNNWOOD — The Braves improved to 2-2 with the win.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BELLINGHAM — Kendyl Flynn had six kills, eight aces and two blocks, Kenna Flynn notched 20 assists and three kills, and the Seahawks authored a comeback in the first set on their way to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 victory.
Skyler Whisler had six kills, Ariana Bickley had six aces and Tori Anthony had six kills for the Seahawks (3-1).
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs swept the road match to improve to 2-2.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Mount Vernon Christian 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings won 25-23, 25-15, 25-22.
Allie Heino led the team in kills and the Hurricanes committed only five serving errors in the loss, which sent them to 1-2.
Hurricanes assistant coach Daniel Thayer said rotational and passing miscues hurt.
"I think our young team showed their age a bit today," he said.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Mount Vernon High School 0
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs dropped to 0-5 with the road loss.
Girls' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 110,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 49
MOUNT VERNON — Gabby Fernandez and Ella Blair won two individual events each as the Bulldogs beat the Cubs.
Fernandez won the 50-yard freestyle in 31.31 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 7 minutes, 22.29 seconds. Blair won the 100 backstroke in 1:13.91 and 100 butterfly in 1:09.55.
Cross Country
Mount Vernon Christian at Orcas Island
EASTSOUND — Hurricanes runners won both the boys' and girls' races in the multiple-team meet.
Devin Van Zanten won the boys' meet in 20 minutes to lead his team to the overall win, and Maddy Nielsen won the girls' race in 28:36.50.
