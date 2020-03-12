The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival has reported to Facebook a fake account that was posing as the festival, and sharing political content and selling tickets.
Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge said she found out about the fake page through concerns raised by fans of the festival.
"We do not sell tickets, we do not have political views, and we are appalled to find someone using our good name. We are working on this," the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival wrote on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
More than 30,000 Facebook users RSVP'd to an event hosted by the fake page, which is named "Skagit Valley Tulip."
Verge said she has filed a complaint for trademark infringement with Facebook, and asked the user to delete the account.
"Unfortunately in today's world, there isn't much else to do," Verge said. "It makes me mad. How dare someone do that? We're a wonderful event, and we don't get political. It is frustrating when something like this happens."
The fraudulent page also linked to a website selling tickets for tours that depart from Seattle to the Tulip Festival.
Verge said the Tulip Festival does not sell tickets. Festival guests pay for admission at the festival's two gardens — Roozengaarde and Tulip Town.
Adding to the confusion is that the tours advertised on the page are legitimate.
Joel Mensonides of Customized Tours and Charters of Seattle said his company had nothing to do with his tours being posted to the fake Tulip Festival page.
Verge said she has also sent a cease and desist letter to a website selling apparel with the official Skagit Valley Tulip Festival logo. That website was posted on the fake page.
In response to questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and what it means for the Tulip Festival, Verge said the festival's two tulips gardens are to remain open.
She said the plan is to evaluate the events around the festival on an individual basis.
The 2020 Tulip Festival Gala on March 19 has been canceled.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.