An evening drive, an enormous moon and a moment of inspiration — all three went into the making of the 2021 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster.
Skagit County artist Jennifer McGill revealed her poster in an online event late Tuesday that was attended by more than 2,000 people.
The poster features a rustic blue truck, a field of red tulips and a white-roofed barn, all under a large moon setting over a mountain.
The scene was inspired by a real one: McGill and her husband were on a leisurely drive in April when the "supermoon" — a full moon when it's closest to Earth — was prominent in the sky.
"Naturally, I yelled at my husband to stop the truck. I jumped out and caught the gorgeous golden moon ... over the tulip fields," McGill said during Tuesday's ceremony.
McGill was announced as the poster's artist earlier this year. A longtime Skagit County resident, she grew up in California and Illinois before studying at The Art Institute of Chicago and The American Academy of Art. She helped design a previous poster.
"It's a dream come true to have my artwork on this poster," McGill said.
Cindy Verge, executive director of the Tulip Festival, said the soothing scene is a well-timed image for what has been a hectic and difficult year.
"When I first saw it, I thought 'That's what we all need. A moment of serenity.' That's how it spoke to me. With COVID, all the cancellations, to capture the serenity of the supermoon was priceless. I know it sounds trite but that's what spoke to me," she said.
The image will adorn other festival-related, locally-made products such as coffee and chocolate, several of which were revealed during the virtual ceremony on Facebook Live.
The COVID-19 outbreak sharply curtailed the 2020 festival, an event that was started 1984 and in a typical year attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the region.
The bulbs for the 2021 Tulip Festival were planted earlier this month. The poster is available for purchase at tulipfestival.org.
