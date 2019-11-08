MOUNT VERNON — 2020 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival artist Jennifer Bowman got familiar with what those who attend the festival like while working in the Tulip Town store each season.
“I’ve seen what sells, what doesn’t sell, and I chose the design based on that,” Bowman said of the poster she painted for the 2020 festival.
The poster, an acrylic painting of a tulip bouquet, was revealed Thursday night at an annual poster unveiling at Skagit Valley Gardens. The event was attended by businesses, members of the public and the two Tulip Festival growers — Tulip Town and Roozengaarde.
Bowman, of Anacortes, painted the poster for the 2004 festival, and has painted murals at Tulip Town for more than a decade.
Bowman started on the 2020 poster at the end of last year’s Tulip Festival, taking home fresh bouquets as inspiration. She said she tried to include a variety of colors to appeal to different tastes.
“Her goal was to make the best-selling tulip poster ever,” said Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Director Cindy Verge. “It just pops off the page.”
The festival tries to alternate between scenic images and bouquets. Verge said the image is important each year because the festival uses it for posters, T-shirts and other merchandise, and in print and digital marketing.
The 2020 artist was selected in fall 2018.
“We decided to go with Jennifer because her talent was such we didn’t want to pass it up,” Verge said.
Bowman said she likes seeing people’s excitement when they see the poster.
“Being the person that gets to bring the new image to them is fun,” she said.
The 37th annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs April 1-30.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.