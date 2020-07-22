A longtime painter who has lived in Skagit County for more than 20 years, Jennifer McGill will sometimes drive into lesser-known areas of the county for inspiration, whether for a brilliant sunrise or an eye-catching moon.
“I’m inspired by the mood of Skagit Valley. It’s a rural, idyllic setting and I get to call it home,” the Mount Vernon resident said. “There are so many hidden gems to explore and discover.”
Now McGill has gotten the opportunity to channel that inspiration into the next poster for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
Her selection as the artist of the 2021 festival poster was announced earlier this week. The poster will be unveiled in the fall.
McGill grew up in California and Illinois before studying art at The Art Institute of Chicago and The American Academy of Art.
She has a keen connection to the festival. She helped design the 1998 poster with artist Alfred Currier, and her in-laws have a small farm and some years will have tulips on every side during festival season.
“I wanted to tell a story about my personal experiences about living in Skagit Valley,” McGill said of her interest in being selected to make the poster. “I’ve drawn from the highlights of the places I love.”
Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge said McGill has a modern style.
“Jennifer’s work feels very modern. You can tell she’s done work as a graphic designer,” Verge said. “Her process is incredibly flexible in terms of how she puts together the pieces ... she uses different images and melds them together. She really understands the valley and her images make you want to go in that image and be a part of it.”
Kevin Hartman of Westar Solutions will team with McGill to produce the poster and will design additional merchandise.
The poster is slated to be unveiled Nov. 17.
Verge said Tulip Festival organizers are mindful of the possible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It remains to be seen how (the unveiling) will be done. It might be on Facebook Live, might be on Zoom and be some kind of a live digital event,” she said. “We obviously hope we can have some ... group there to celebrate the poster and the image and celebrate our new artist, but we recognize we don’t know where that’s going to go.”
