Tulip Town employees were busy Tuesday planting bulbs, and planned to get six million in the ground before rain later in the week, according to co-owner Andrew Miller. This is the first tulip planting to take place under the new ownership. Local venture capital company Spinach Bus Ventures bought Tulip Town last summer. The farm uses specialized equipment from the Netherlands that plants the bulbs in nylon nets. The technique keeps soil off the bulbs, reducing the need for washing, and ensures no bulbs are left in the field after harvest.
