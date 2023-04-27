Tulip Tussle Pickleball Tournament begins Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Apr 27, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Seattle residents Victoria Lopes (right) and Mark Mead compete in a doubles match Thursday at the Tulip Tussle Pickleball Tournament in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Cathy Haworth returns a volley Thursday at the Tulip Tussle Pickleball Tournament in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The inaugural Tulip Tussle Pickleball Tournament kicked off Thursday morning at Skagit Valley College. The tournament will continue through Sunday on the courts at the Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion and at the Armstrong Tennis Courts.Between the two facilities, 28 courts will be busy over the four days as players of all ages and abilities compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition.Skagit Valley Pickleball partnered with Skagit Valley Tulip Festival organizers, Skagit Valley College, the Skagit Valley College Foundation and Pickleball Is Great to stage the tournament.About 720 players had registered. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.