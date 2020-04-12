Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Skagit Valley's tulips have reached full bloom.

Both Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde's fields are closed to the public due to Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.

However, both tulip growers are posting digital tulip content on social media platforms such as Facebook for the public to view.

Additionally, Tulip Town plans to launch in the coming weeks a mobile phone app that includes 360-degree virtual reality video of the tulip fields and other content.

 

More from this section

Load comments