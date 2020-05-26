Two Skagit County men were arrested over a six-day period for allegedly selling drugs, including the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
On May 15, the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department, the State Patrol and the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, served a search warrant at a residence in the 26000 block of South Skagit Highway, across the Skagit River from Sedro-Woolley.
Investigators recovered firearms, methamphetamine and several hundred small, blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl, Skagit County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said in a news release.
Detectives also found ingredients used in the making of methamphetamine, and a field test revealed the presence of both methamphetamine and fentanyl, the release states.
"Detectives have been hearing about this deadly combination hitting the streets," Meyer said in the release.
According to court records, Kenneth Mark Price Jr., 50, was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of a variety of charges, including those related to the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit drugs.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Price is suspected to be the supplier of a drug ring that sells fentanyl in the county.
He is being held on $500,000 bail.
On May 20, Cecil Gordon Dodd III, 46, was arrested in the parking lot of the Skagit Playfields in Mount Vernon after allegedly conducting a drug transaction, court records state.
After a K-9 unit alerted police to the presence of narcotics in Dodd's vehicle, a search warrant was obtained. Police found methamphetamine, heroin and three firearms, Meyer said in a second news release.
Investigators also found a plastic bag with suspected counterfeit pills. Such pills have been known to contain fentanyl, court records state.
Dodd was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of multiple charges, including enhancements related to the selling of drugs in a school zone.
He is being held on $150,000 bail.
Over the past few years, fentanyl has contributed to the deaths of several individuals in Skagit County and thousands nationwide.
"Once it takes hold, it spreads like wildfire," Meyer told the Skagit Valley Herald.
In partnership with the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office is continuing to take every suspected fentanyl case seriously, Meyer said.
“We're aggressively pursuing any distribution of fentanyl in the county,” Meyer said.
