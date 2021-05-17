Anacortes City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller filed Monday to run for mayor, as filing week for the 2021 election began.
The two joined 57 others who filed across 51 elected positions on city and town councils, school boards, hospital boards, fire districts and port boards.
Walters and Miller had already announced their intent to run after Mayor Laurie Gere stated she would not be seeking a third term.
In Mount Vernon, Garrett Martin filed to run against three-term City Council member Gary Molenaar.
Council members Juan Morales, Iris Carias, Richard Brocksmith and Melissa Beaton all filed to run again for their seats, and were unchallenged as of Monday.
Burlington City Council member Joe DeGloria will have at least one opponent in the race to retain his seat, as Tammy Templeton has filed.
Similarly, Sedro-Woolley City Council member Karl de Jong will face at least one challenger in the race for his position — Joe Burns.
Three candidates — Brian Adams, Anastasia Brencick and Celese Stevens — have filed to run for an Anacortes School Board position held by Bobbilyn Hogge, making this the only contest so far that will require a primary.
Candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday to file for office online, by mail or in person at the Skagit County Auditor's Office. More information on filing is available at skagitcounty.net/elections.
Any race with three or more candidates will go to a primary election set for Aug. 3. The two leading candidates will then advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
