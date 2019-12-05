Two Skagit County residents have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a 17-year-old Whatcom County boy last month.
Jiovanni Alejandro Nunez and Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez, both 21, were charged in U.S. District Court in Seattle with possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute after allegedly selling fake Percocet pills in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Instead of being Percocet, the pills were determined to contain fentanyl — a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Similar pills have been linked to overdose deaths throughout the country, including in Skagit County.
According to the complaint filed in federal court, Lopez-Rodriguez sold the counterfeit pills that killed the 17-year-old boy Nov. 19. A whole pill and part of a pill were found near the boy's body.
An 18-year-old friend of the victim had also recently overdosed on pills allegedly purchased from Lopez-Rodriguez. That man survived the overdose.
In late November, investigators began surveillance on Lopez-Rodriguez's home in Mount Vernon and were able to purchase more than two dozen counterfeit pills from her, the federal complaint states.
Lopez-Rodriguez was arrested at her Mount Vernon home on Nov. 27.
Nunez, her alleged supplier, was arrested Dec. 3. According to court documents, a search warrant served on his residence led investigators to a safe containing hundreds of the same counterfeit pills.
Lopez-Rodriguez and Nunez remain in federal custody.
