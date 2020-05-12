Ron Muzzall and Helen Price Johnson have filed to run for the state Senate seat in the 10th Legislative District.
Muzzall is the incumbent after being appointed in October to replace retiring Barbara Bailey, while Price Johnson is an Island County commissioner.
Muzzall and Price Johnson are the only two to so far enter the race.
The 10th District includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
The filing period for the 2020 election runs through Friday.
This year’s primary election for those races with three or more candidates will be Aug. 4, while the general election is set for Nov. 3.
Others who filed either late Monday or through late afternoon Tuesday were incumbent Dave Paul to retain his 10th District House Position 2 seat, Ivan Lewis for the 10th District House Position 1 seat, Bryce Nickel for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners, and Cody Hart for the Congressional District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Through Tuesday afternoon, Paul had one opponent (Bill Bruch), Lewis two opponents (Greg Gilday and Suzanne Woodard), Nickel one opponent (Ken Goodwin) and Hart four opponents (Rick Larsen, Jason Call, Timothy Hazelo and Kari Ilonummi).
