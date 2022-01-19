HAMILTON — Two Hamilton Town Council members have submitted letters of interest to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners to replace former mayor Carla Vandiver.
In December, Vandiver was deemed ineligible for office because for a time when she was in office she had been a registered voter in Island County.
In seeking to fill the position of Hamilton mayor, the county received letters of interest from council members Tim Morrison and Travis Patrick by the Jan. 14 deadline.
In a letter the county received Dec. 20, Patrick wrote that since being elected in November 2019, he has “recognized the need for a strong leader to unite the community and restore trust in our municipal government.”
Patrick is involved with the town fire department and led the town Emergency Operations Center during November flooding.
“I believe it takes a strong leader to carry the responsibility to move the town forward from its uncertain past of turmoil within its offices. My greatest attribute is knowing the Town of Hamilton, its residents, and its council,” Patrick wrote.
Morrison was appointed to a vacancy on the Town Council in March 2015, then was elected in November of that year and reelected in 2019. He sent an email to the county on Jan. 13 expressing his interest in serving as mayor.
“I am active in the community, I stick up for the people in town and want to bring voices of our small town to the entities that can make a difference,” Morrison wrote.
He said he has also been involved with the Hamilton fire department, owns a business in Hamilton, works as a pipefitter and wireman for Seattle Public Works and Seattle City Light, and is an emergency responder for Seattle City Light.
He also said that he’s proud to be part of the Hamilton community and wants to help get the town back on its feet.
“I am the Best candidate for the mayor of Hamilton,” Morrison wrote.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the county’s next step in filling the position will be to schedule both public and private interviews with the candidates.
In the meantime, Hamilton Fire Chief Scott Bates proposed at the Town Council meeting Tuesday the repealing of an ordinance that has long prohibited the town mayor from serving with the fire department.
“It just doesn’t work for us,” Bates said, explaining that in a town such as Hamilton, with a population of just over 300, every set of hands can make a difference in an emergency. “It puts us in jeopardy if we don’t have enough members on our fire department. ... If the mayor wants to be on our fire department, why not?”
The ordinance was repealed unanimously, with council members Patrick, Morrison and Alyssa Boots voting to do so. Council member Andrea Stoesser is serving as interim mayor and the fifth council seat is vacant.
